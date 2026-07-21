Primary election day in Arizona; visitor to Phoenix area tests positive for measles | Nightly Roundup

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The latest on Arizona's primary election; storm diverts airliner to Luke Air Force Base; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

1. Primary Election Day in Arizona

Arizona voters took part in a primary election for various Congressional, statewide, and state legislative offices on July 21, and the results for some races could affect the balance of power in Washington, come November.

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2. Primary for top Arizona education post gets competitive

3. Crowded primary field for one Arizona congressional district

4. Arizona visitor from out-of-state tests positive for Measles

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5. Storm diverts airliner to Arizona air force base

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