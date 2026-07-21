Primary election day in Arizona; visitor to Phoenix area tests positive for measles | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - The latest on Arizona's primary election; storm diverts airliner to Luke Air Force Base; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
1. Primary Election Day in Arizona
Arizona voters took part in a primary election for various Congressional, statewide, and state legislative offices on July 21, and the results for some races could affect the balance of power in Washington, come November.
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2. Primary for top Arizona education post gets competitive
There is one Arizona primary race where people might not know the winner of on election night, and that's for the state's Superintendent of Public Instruction post. FOX 10's Megan Spector has more on the candidates.
3. Crowded primary field for one Arizona congressional district
Arizona's 1st Congressional District is considered by many political analysts to be one of the most competitive battlegrounds in the country, and one that could dictate the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives, come November. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean reports.
4. Arizona visitor from out-of-state tests positive for Measles
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A visiting tourist infected with measles spent hours at Chase Field, Chandler Fashion Center and local restaurants, triggering a major public health warning.
5. Storm diverts airliner to Arizona air force base
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Monsoon storms on Monday night in the Valley forced a United Airlines flight from Houston to Phoenix to land at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on the dangerous flooding in the High Country as monsoon storms continue moving through.
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