LIVE: 2026 Arizona Primary Election results

July 21, 2026 Arizona Primary Election results. The polls opened at 6:00 a.m. and closed at 7:00 p.m. MST. Vote counts will begin to be reported at 8 p.m. MST.

Scroll down this page to view the Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Corporation Commissioner, U.S. House, and State House and Senate races.

For the latest news about the election, check out our live blog coverage of the event.

To watch live video of county ballot tabulation centers, click here.

Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Treasurer

Corporation Commissioner

U.S. House, all districts

Arizona House, all districts

Arizona Senate, all districts