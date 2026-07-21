LIVE: 2026 Arizona Primary Election results
PHOENIX - July 21, 2026 Arizona Primary Election results. The polls opened at 6:00 a.m. and closed at 7:00 p.m. MST. Vote counts will begin to be reported at 8 p.m. MST.
Scroll down this page to view the Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Corporation Commissioner, U.S. House, and State House and Senate races.
For the latest news about the election, check out our live blog coverage of the event.
To watch live video of county ballot tabulation centers, click here.