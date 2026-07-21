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Live Now

LIVE: 2026 Arizona Primary Election results

By
2026 Elections
Published July 21, 2026 6:54 PM MST
Published July 21, 2026 6:54 PM MST

PHOENIX - July 21, 2026 Arizona Primary Election results. The polls opened at 6:00 a.m. and closed at 7:00 p.m. MST. Vote counts will begin to be reported at 8 p.m. MST.

Scroll down this page to view the Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Corporation Commissioner, U.S. House, and State House and Senate races. 

For the latest news about the election, check out our live blog coverage of the event.

To watch live video of county ballot tabulation centers, click here.

Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Treasurer

Corporation Commissioner 

U.S. House, all districts

Arizona House, all districts

Arizona Senate, all districts

2026 ElectionsArizona PoliticsPhoenixNewsKatie HobbsAndy BiggsDavid SchweikertKris MayesAdrian FontesTom HorneEli CraneJuan CiscomaniYassamin AnsariGreg StantonAdelita GrijalvaAbe HamadehPaul Gosar