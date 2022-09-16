2022 Election: Recount results released for Arizona AG, Supt. of Public Instruction, LD 13
Results were released Thursday for three races that fell within Arizona's automatic recount guidelines as they were all within half a percentage point.
2022 Election: Kathy Hoffman concedes to Republican Tom Horne in race to lead Arizona schools
Kathy Hoffman conceded the race for Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction. Currently, Republican Tom Horne leads by more than 8,000 votes with 99% of the votes counted.
Newsmaker: Kathy Hoffman, Tom Horne
With the midterm election just weeks away, who will lead the state's public school system? The battle for one of Arizona's most important jobs is the topic of this week's Newsmaker Saturday. FOX 10's John Hook is talking to Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates Kathy Hoffman and Tom Horne.
Candidates for top Arizona K-12 schools post spar in debate
The at-times contentious debate featuring Republican Tom Horne and current Superintendent of Public Education Kathy Hoffman, a Democrat seeking a second four-year term, also featured exchanges over school shutdowns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.