Newsmaker: Kathy Hoffman, Tom Horne
video

With the midterm election just weeks away, who will lead the state's public school system? The battle for one of Arizona's most important jobs is the topic of this week's Newsmaker Saturday. FOX 10's John Hook is talking to Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates Kathy Hoffman and Tom Horne.

Candidates for top Arizona K-12 schools post spar in debate

The at-times contentious debate featuring Republican Tom Horne and current Superintendent of Public Education Kathy Hoffman, a Democrat seeking a second four-year term, also featured exchanges over school shutdowns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.