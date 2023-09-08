Tom Horne sues Arizona Gov. Hobbs, AG Mayes over English language learning in schools

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne is filing a lawsuit over English language learning in state schools.

Horne, a Republican, says he wants to ensure the state's K-12 schools teach English language learners through immersion, rather than the dual language models where students spend half a day learning in English, and the other half in their native language.

Horne claims that the model violates Proposition 203, which was passed by voters 3 years ago.

The court filing names Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes, along with the Creighton School District as defendants.

Creighton is an east Phoenix district with 10 elementary schools.