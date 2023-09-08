Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Tom Horne sues Arizona Gov. Hobbs, AG Mayes over English language learning in schools

By
Published 
Education
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne is filing a lawsuit over English language learning in state schools.

Horne, a Republican, says he wants to ensure the state's K-12 schools teach English language learners through immersion, rather than the dual language models where students spend half a day learning in English, and the other half in their native language.

Tom Horne sues Gov. Katie Hobbs, AG Mayes

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne is filing a lawsuit over English language learning in state schools.

Horne claims that the model violates Proposition 203, which was passed by voters 3 years ago.

The court filing names Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes, along with the Creighton School District as defendants.

Related

Arizona school superintendent claims some dual language programs are operating illegally
article

Arizona school superintendent claims some dual language programs are operating illegally

Educators and parents protested at the capitol Thursday, saying Horne is going beyond his authority.

Creighton is an east Phoenix district with 10 elementary schools.