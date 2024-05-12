A/C units undergo massive change in 2025; Northern Lights seen in Arizona: this week's top stories

Trooper kills driver; alleged daycare abuse | Crime Files
From a big change coming to air conditioning units in 2025, to the stunning Northern Lights being seen in parts of Arizona, here are the top stories from May 5-11.
1. Big changes are coming to air conditioning units in 2025, industry expert says
Air conditioning experts say within the last year and a half, the A/C industry has gone through significant changes with more on the way. We found out how it'll impact homeowners who need a new A/C unit once the one they have now dies.
2. Arizona photographer captures rare Northern Lights occurrence in U.S. southwest
Arizona-based astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has been working to capture images of the Northern Lights that could be visible all the way in Arizona this weekend due to increased solar activity.
3. Human remains found in remote area believed to be of missing Arizona man
Authorities say human remains that were found near the Arizona-Nevada border are believed to be those of a man who went missing over three years ago.
4. Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at rural Arizona supermarket
The ticket, according to lottery officials, is worth $1 million.
5. Woman wrangles loose snake at Arizona wedding
It's a wedding that many will never forget – not because of the bride and groom – but because of an unwanted guest. A snake crashed an Arizona wedding, and a video of a woman taking action is going viral.
6. Arizona marijuana recall: Certain products may be contaminated with fungus
An Arizona marijuana establishment is voluntarily recalling products that may be contaminated with a fungus that can cause allergic reactions or infections.
7. Woman accused of manslaughter in deadly south Phoenix motorcycle crash
A woman was arrested after a motorcyclist died on Thursday following a crash near a south Phoenix intersection.
8. ‘Out of control’: Footage shows alleged abuse of preschool kids by former teacher’s aide
Several parents are angered by a preschool program in northern Arizona, and they’ve filed a lawsuit against the facility and staff over allegations of child abuse. The surveillance footage sent to FOX 10 shows a sample size of what happened in the classrooms by a specific teacher’s aide.
9. Trail of blood leads Phoenix Police officers to dead woman inside a home
A trail of blood led Phoenix Police officers into a home where a dead woman was found on Sunday morning.
10. Arizona inmate failed to return to jail after work release, may be heading to Michigan: sheriff
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Trevor Trammel was on work release on May 1 but failed to return to Camp Verde Jail.