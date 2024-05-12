A/C units undergo massive change in 2025; Northern Lights seen in Arizona: this week's top stories

From a big change coming to air conditioning units in 2025, to the stunning Northern Lights being seen in parts of Arizona, here are the top stories from May 5-11.

1. Big changes are coming to air conditioning units in 2025, industry expert says

2. Arizona photographer captures rare Northern Lights occurrence in U.S. southwest

3. Human remains found in remote area believed to be of missing Arizona man

4. Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at rural Arizona supermarket

5. Woman wrangles loose snake at Arizona wedding

6. Arizona marijuana recall: Certain products may be contaminated with fungus

7. Woman accused of manslaughter in deadly south Phoenix motorcycle crash

8. ‘Out of control’: Footage shows alleged abuse of preschool kids by former teacher’s aide

9. Trail of blood leads Phoenix Police officers to dead woman inside a home

10. Arizona inmate failed to return to jail after work release, may be heading to Michigan: sheriff