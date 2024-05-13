Arizona Cardinals agree to terms on 1-year deal with receiver Zay Jones

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms on Friday on a one-year deal with receiver Zay Jones.

The 29-year-old has played the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and has also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Jones had his best NFL season in 2022, catching 82 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder was a second-round pick out of East Carolina in 2017 by the Bills.

The Cardinals should open the season with a much-improved receiving corps for franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. They drafted Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick last month and now bring in Jones, who joins a promising young group that includes tight end Trey McBride and second-year receiver Michael Wilson.

The Jaguars released Jones in May after the draft.