Plea deals reported for 3 alleged Gilbert Goons members

Three plea deals were accepted by east Valley teen violence suspects connected to the Gilbert Goons criminal street gang last week.

Jacob Pennington, Garrett Bagshaw and Deleon Haynes all pleaded guilty to aggravated assault charges.

Featured article

Court documents show Haynes pleaded guilty on May 2. He was given supervised release.

It was unclear what the terms of the plea deals were for Pennington and Bagshaw.

Who are the three suspects?

Jacob Pennington

Pennington was first arrested on January 11 and investigators said that he admitted to being part of the Gilbert Goons, a group which has since been classified as a criminal street gang.

Pennington, 20, was arrested for involvement in multiple assaults. One of those took place in May 2023 near the intersection of Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue in Mesa and another in December 2022 at In-N-Out near Williams Field Road and Market Street in Gilbert.

William Hines was mentioned as a co-conspirator in the assault in Gilbert. Hines is one of seven suspects charged in the murder of Preston Lord in October 2023, which helped bring the Gilbert Goons into the national spotlight.

Garrett Bagshaw

Bagshaw was arrested on January 17 by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office in connection to the same assault Pennington was arrested for that took place near Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue. Pennington and Bagshaw both pleaded not guilty at their arraignments on Jan. 26.

Deleon Haynes

Haynes was arrested in connection to an assault on August 2023 near In-N-Out at the intersection of Williams Field Road and Market Street in Gilbert. Haynes was charged with aggravated assault and robbery charges.

Court documents show Haynes pleaded guilty to the assault charges on May 2, court documents show.