Gilbert teen violence: Police announces more arrests

Gilbert Police officials have announced more arrests in connection with a string of teen violence that has rocked the East Valley community in recent months.

In a statement posted to the department's Facebook page on Jan. 31, officials said they arrested three people in connection with three teen violence-related cases. The arrests happened on the same day they were announced.

Of the three suspects, Gilbert Police identified one of them as a 17-year-old, while the other two were identified as 18-year-old William Owen Hines and 20-year-old Jacob Pennington.

Investigators say Hines, Pennington and the 17-year-old were arrested for their alleged involvement in an assault incident that happened near Williams Field Road and S. Market Street on Dec. 2, 2022. Hines and the 17-year-old were also arrested for their alleged involvement in an assault incident that happened outside of a home near Higley and Riggs Roads on Nov. 22, 2022.

Police are also accusing the 17-year-old of being involved in an assault that happened at a parking garage near Vaughn Avenue and Gilbert Road on Dec. 3, 2022.

"To date, the Gilbert Police Department has made a total of 35 arrests involving incidents of group teen violence, including 22 arrests within the past 31 days," read a portion of the statement.

This latest round of arrests came days after three people were arrested in connection with various incidents. On Jan. 30, it was announced that 19-year-old Deleon Haynes and a 17-year-old were arrested in connection with the Aug. 18, 2023 assault of a 16-year-old in the area of Williams Field Road and Market Street.

On Jan. 29, Gilbert Police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Kyler Renner in connection with the beating of a teen outside the home near Higley and Riggs.