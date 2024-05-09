Preston Lord murder suspects in court; body found after fire burned home l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - Six suspects charged in the murder of Preston Lord appeared in court, the body of what appears to be an adult man was found after a fire broke out at an East Valley home, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 9.
1. Preston Lord murder suspects in court
Six of seven suspects charged with the murder of Preston Lord appeared in court on Thursday morning for a hearing.
2. Body found after fire burned East Valley home
A body has been found after a fire burned a home near Gilbert Road and 8th Avenue.
3. Tucson couple accused of murder, child abuse
A Tucson mother and her boyfriend were arrested after the woman's special needs son was found dead late last year.
4. Latest on college protests
A new House Republican bill would send any person charged and convicted for illegal activity on a college campus to Gaza for at least six months.
5. Stormy Daniels back on stand in Trump hush money trial
Stormy Daniels returned to the Trump hush money trial witness stand on Thursday after spending hours discussing an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump earlier this week.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/9/24
Abundant sunshine today in the Valley with a high near 90°F.