Preston Lord murder suspects in court; body found after fire burned home l Morning News Brief

Six suspects charged in the murder of Preston Lord appeared in court, the body of what appears to be an adult man was found after a fire broke out at an East Valley home, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 9.

1. Preston Lord murder suspects in court

2. Body found after fire burned East Valley home

3. Tucson couple accused of murder, child abuse

4. Latest on college protests

5. Stormy Daniels back on stand in Trump hush money trial

Today's weather