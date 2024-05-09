Expand / Collapse search

Preston Lord murder suspects in court; body found after fire burned home l Morning News Brief

Updated  May 9, 2024 10:28am MST
PHOENIX - Six suspects charged in the murder of Preston Lord appeared in court, the body of what appears to be an adult man was found after a fire broke out at an East Valley home, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 9.

1. Preston Lord murder suspects in court

Preston Lord murder suspects appear in court for hearing

Six of seven suspects charged with the murder of Preston Lord appeared in court on Thursday morning for a hearing.

2. Body found after fire burned East Valley home

Body found after fire burned Mesa home

A body has been found after a fire burned a home near Gilbert Road and 8th Avenue.

3. Tucson couple accused of murder, child abuse

Tucson mother, boyfriend arrested after special needs boy died from neglect: PD

A Tucson mother and her boyfriend were arrested after the woman's special needs son was found dead late last year.

4. Latest on college protests

College protestors could be sent to Gaza under new House GOP bill

A new House Republican bill would send any person charged and convicted for illegal activity on a college campus to Gaza for at least six months.

5. Stormy Daniels back on stand in Trump hush money trial

Trump trial live updates: Stormy Daniels returns to stand in hush money case

Stormy Daniels returned to the Trump hush money trial witness stand on Thursday after spending hours discussing an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump earlier this week.

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/9/24

Abundant sunshine today in the Valley with a high near 90°F.