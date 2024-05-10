Bodies of men who drowned at Fossil Creek recovered: sheriff

The bodies of two men who authorities say drowned at Fossil Creek in the Coconino National Forest have been recovered.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says they received 911 calls at 6 p.m. on May 8 about one or two men who entered the water at lower Fossil Creek and never resurfaced.

When first responders got to the scene, witnesses reported seeing two men getting into the water near the falls.

Crews stayed overnight at the scene searching for the men. On Thursday morning, two bodies were found by divers.

The victims have not been identified.

Map of Fossil Creek