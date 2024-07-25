Ex-Arizona corrections officer indicted, accused of sexually abusing co-worker

A former Arizona corrections officer arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a co-worker has been indicted, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

Ramon Godoy, 33, is accused of kidnapping, sexual abuse and attempting to commit sexual assault, in connection to the alleged incident on July 7 at Lewis Prison in Buckeye.

According to the indictment, Godoy told the victim to meet him inside a gym at the prison where he held her in a chokehold while sexually abusing her.

The victim reported the incident to authorities and Godoy was arrested. He was booked into jail on a $75,000 bond.

"This defendant took advantage of the trust between colleagues and abused his victim at a place where others were not in sight," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "Being a sworn correctional officer does not give you a free pass to abuse."

Map of Lewis Prison