LIVE: 2026 Arizona primary election: How to watch ballot counting video feeds, track county results

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The Brief Arizona law mandates that county recorders or election officers provide live video coverage of ballot custody inside tabulation rooms for public viewing. Voters throughout Arizona can access live video feeds, official election department websites, and real-time results portals for all 15 counties. Results from early ballots and Election Day vote centers will begin posting online at 8 p.m. on Election Day and will be updated throughout the night.



As the votes continue to be counted in Arizona for the 2026 Arizona primary election, you can view the process as it happens live.

According to Arizona law , "For any statewide, county or legislative election, the county recorder or officer in charge of elections shall provide for a live video recording of the custody of all ballots while the ballots are present in a tabulation room in the counting center. The live video recording shall include date and time indicators and shall be linked to the Secretary of State's website. The Secretary of State shall post links to the video coverage for viewing by the public."

Click on the links below to view live video feeds of the ongoing vote counts in Arizona.

Quick links to counties: Apache | Cochise | Coconino | Gila | Graham | Greenlee | La Paz | Maricopa | Mohave | Navajo | Pima | Pinal | Santa Cruz | Yavapai | Yuma

Maricopa County

You can track and verify your ballot’s status by texting "JOIN" to 628-683 or heading to https://BeBallotReady.Vote .

To watch live video feeds of the ballot curing, ballot processing, early ballot processing storage, signature verification views, the tabulation server room, tabulation views, Mesa and Phoenix drop boxes, head to https://recorder.maricopa.gov/elections/electionlivevideo .



Early voting began on June 24. Officials say all early and provisional ballots will be counted at the Elections Department, while Election Day ballots are counted on tabulators inside the Vote Center.

Fast facts from Maricopa County Elections Department officials:

Election results will be posted at 8 p.m. on Election Day at https://Results.Maricopa.Vote . The first posting will be all the early ballots counted to that point and the County plans to post results from Election Day Vote Centers throughout the night.

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Pinal County

Pinal County offers four live video feeds: Tabulation Room, Signature Verification Room, Adjudication Room, and their Multi-Purpose Room.

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Apache County

Apache County offers a live stream view of four cameras on their Elections page.

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Cochise County

"Ballot drop boxes will remain open through July 20 at 5:00 p.m. On Election day, you may drop off your early ballot at any polling location from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.," stated officials.

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Coconino County

Coconino County offers two different views for live feeds of their Hand Count Audit, Warehouse, Duplication and Tabulation rooms.

Gila County

Gila County offers live video views of their ballot tabulation at https://www.gilacountyaz.gov.

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Graham County

"Graham County provides live video feed inside the General Services building to offer the public access to view the election process. The camera displays our central count tabulating center, which is used for our early board, election night counting, late early and provisional ballot counting," stated officials. "NOTE - Election streaming will be live on these dates. July 13–20, July 21–27."

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Greenlee County

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La Paz County

La Paz County offers two election live streams on their Elections page at https://www.lapaz.gov/612/Election-Live-Stream.

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Mohave County

Mohave County offers two tabulation room camera views on their Elections page. Officials stated, "Video is only live during Federal or State elections."

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Navajo County

Navajo County offers a live stream of their ballot counting room on their YouTube channel.

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Pima County

Pima County offers six live video views from their Ballot Processing Facing East, Ballot Processing West Wall Facing Southeast. Ballot Processing, Electronic Adjudication, Ballot Counting, and Warehouse Rollup rooms.

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Santa Cruz County

Each day, Santa Cruz County's YouTube channel provides a ballot counting livestream. The camera link will change each day, but a list of previous streams is available at https://www.youtube.com/@electionssantacruzcountyaz/streams.

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Yavapai County

Yavapai County offers live video of their tabulation room on their Elections page.

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Yuma County

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