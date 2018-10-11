Ex-State Rep. Don Shooter no longer gravely ill

The first state lawmaker in the United States to be expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began is no longer gravely ill after suffering an intestinal blockage that caused his organs to start failing.

Arizona seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9 percent in June as the labor force increased by nearly 10,400 from the previous month while the state's economy lost 44,600 nonfarm jobs.

Smugglers in recent weeks have been abandoning large groups of Guatemalan and other Central American migrants in Arizona's harsh cactus-studded Sonoran Desert near the border with Mexico, alarming Border Patrol officials who say the trend is putting hundreds of children at risk.