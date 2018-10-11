McSally, Homeland Secretary to tour Arizona border center
Sen. Martha McSally is heading down to the Arizona-Mexico border to meet with Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan.
Ex-State Rep. Don Shooter no longer gravely ill
The first state lawmaker in the United States to be expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began is no longer gravely ill after suffering an intestinal blockage that caused his organs to start failing.
Sources: Ex-State lawmaker Don Shooter on life support
Don Shooter, a former state lawmaker who was ousted following allegations of sexual harassment towards women, is hospitalized and on life support.
Yuma Co. board eyes dark-sky protections for rural areas
Yuma County officials say it's not too late to save dark skies enjoyed by residents of rural areas separated by a mountain range from the Yuma area where urban lights obscure views of stars and planets.
Army testing new weapons technology at proving grounds in Yuma
The U.S. Army Yuma Proving Grounds is the Army's premier weapons testing facility. FOX 10's John Hook reports.
Arizona's unemployment rate unchanged at 4.9 percent
Arizona seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9 percent in June as the labor force increased by nearly 10,400 from the previous month while the state's economy lost 44,600 nonfarm jobs.
Appeals court: Trump can't use Pentagon cash for border wall
An appeals court on Wednesday upheld a freeze on Pentagon money to build a border wall with Mexico, casting doubt on President Donald Trump's ability to make good on a signature campaign promise before the 2020 election.
Border Patrol rescues 17 migrants lost on military bombing range in Arizona
More than a dozen migrants were rescued in southwestern Arizona after they crossed into a military bombing range and became lost, according to Border Patrol.
Heating warning remains in effect for Phoenix area
Phoenix and Yuma remain under an excessive heating warning set to run into Thursday evening.
Police: 3 students had thousands of fentanyl pills on campus
Police in a small city on the U.S.-Mexico border say three students have been arrested for possessing fentanyl pills on campus, including one who had over 3,000 pills with her.
Migrant surge puts Yuma in emergency humanitarian crisis
A rural border city in Arizona sees no end in sight to the surge of migrants and families crossing the border into their community. Charlie Lapastora with FOX News reports.
Yuma declares emergency at the border over migrants
Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls has declared a state of emergency to deal with the number of families being released from Border Patrol custody into the city.
Border officials alarmed by migrants abandoned in the desert
Smugglers in recent weeks have been abandoning large groups of Guatemalan and other Central American migrants in Arizona's harsh cactus-studded Sonoran Desert near the border with Mexico, alarming Border Patrol officials who say the trend is putting hundreds of children at risk.
Summer travel up: Prescott, Yuma make the top 10
The hot weather didn't seem to detour tourists to our state. In fact, the number of visitors to Arizona hit a 10-year high this summer. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
Gov. Ducey to tour US/Mexico border with homeland secretary
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to tour the U.S.-Mexico border with the U.S. Homeland Security secretary as National Guard troops deploy to the region.
Suspect says he was upset because there were no Christmas plans
A suspect told police he stabbed his mother's boyfriend because the victim said there were no plans for Christmas day.
AMBER ALERT: Police searching for man accused of kidnapping 1-month-old baby
An Amber Alert has been issued by police, who are searching for a man accused of kidnapping a 1-month-old baby from his Yuma home.
Yuma reports first travel-related Zika case
Health officials have confirmed the first case of Zika in the southwestern Arizona city of Yuma.