Celebrate July 4th in Phoenix and across Arizona: Where to see fireworks, celebrations

By
Published  June 18, 2025 3:56pm MST
Things to Do
FOX 10 Phoenix
july 4th article

The Brief

    • Check out July 4th events for cities and towns in Arizona.
    • The celebrations are sorted by county: Maricopa, Coconino, Gila, Mohave, Navajo, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai, and Yuma

Looking for places to celebrate the 4th of July? Here's a list of events holding some dazzling Independence Day celebrations for 2025:

Maricopa County

Anthem - Independence Day Celebration

  • July 3, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Anthem Community Park
  • 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy.
  • Anthem, AZ 85086
  • Free admission and parking
  • https://www.anthemcouncil.com

Apache Junction - 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

Avondale - Light Up the Sky Independence Day Celebration

  • July 4, 6 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 8:25 p.m.
  • Phoenix Raceway
  • 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.
  • Avondale, AZ 85323
  • Free admission
  • https://www.avondaleaz.gov

Buckeye - Independence Day Celebration

Chandler's All-American Bash

  • July 4, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Dr. A.J. Chandler Park
  • Stage Plaza
  • 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.
  • Chandler, AZ 85255
  • Free admission
  • https://www.chandleraz.gov

Fountain Hills' Fourth at the Fountain

Gilbert - 4th of July Celebration

  • July 4, 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Gilbert Regional Park
  • 3005 E. Queen Creek Rd.
  • Gilbert, AZ
  • Free admission
  • Parking: $15 per car
  • https://www.gilbertaz.gov

Glendale - Firework Fest

  • July 4, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Westgate Entertainment District
  • 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.
  • Glendale, AZ 85305
  • Free admission
  • Limited free parking
  • https://westgateaz.com

Goodyear's Star Spangled 4th

  • July 4, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Goodyear Ballpark
  • 1933 S. Ballpark Way
  • Goodyear, AZ 85338
  • Free admission and parking
  • https://www.goodyearaz.gov

Litchfield Park - 4th of July Splash Bash

  • July 4, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Litchfield Park Recreation Center
  • 100 S. Old Litchfield Rd.
  • Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
  • $6 per person or free with valid pool pass
  • $2 for kids under 3 years old
  • https://www.litchfieldpark.gov

Mesa - Arizona Celebration of Freedom

Peoria's All-American Festival

  • July 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Peoria Sports Complex
  • Main Stadium
  • 16101 N. 83rd Ave.
  • Peoria, AZ
  • Free admission
  • https://www.peoriaaz.gov

Fabulous Phoenix 4th

  • July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Steele Indian Park
  • 300 E. Indian School Rd.
  • Phoenix, AZ 85012
  • Free admission
  • No vehicle entrance or public parking at the event
  • https://www.phoenix.gov

Phoenix - 4th of July Parade and Celebration

Pleasant Harbor's Celebrate America '25

  • July 3, 5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
  • Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant
  • 8708 W. Harbor Blvd.
  • Peoria, AZ 85383
  • Free admission
  • Parking: $35 per vehicle
  • Parking with watercraft: $40
  • https://pleasantharbor.com

Queen Creek - Hometown 4th

Scottsdale - 4th of July Celebration

  • July 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • WestWorld of Scottsdale
  • 16601 N. Pima Rd.
  • Scottsdale, AZ 85260
  • Parking: $20
  • Tickets start at $30 for kids, $50 for adults
  • https://scottsdale4th.com

Surprise - Independence Day Celebration

Tempe - 4th of July Celebration

  • July 4, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Tempe Diablo Stadium
  • 2200 W. Alameda Dr.
  • Tempe, AZ
  • Tickets: $15; free for kids 12 and under
  • https://tempe4th.com

Tolleson - 4th of July Celebration

Coconino County

Flagstaff - Celebrating America's Freedom

  • July 4
  • Drone show begins around 9:10 p.m.
  • Buffalo Park - 2400 N. Gemini Dr.
  • Moonshot - 2225 N. Gemini Dr.
  • Flagstaff Aquaplex - 1702 N. Fourth St.
  • Free admission
  • https://www.flagstaffarizona.org

A Flag Fourth 2025

Grand Canyon/Tusayan - 4th of July Event

  • July 4, 4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
  • Parade Line-up starts 3:15 pm off Forest Service Road 302
  • Celebration (under the tent) starts at 5:15 p.m.
  • All events held at gravel lot north of IMAX
  • IMAX is located at 450 AZ-64, Grand Canyon Village
  • Drone light show begins at dusk
  • Free admission
  • https://tusayan-az.gov/july4th

Sedona - 4th of July Celebration - Summer Splash!

Gila County

Payson - 4th of July Celebration

Mohave County

Kingman - July 4th Fireworks Show

Lake Havasu City -Fire on the Water 4th of July Festival

Navajo County

Pinetop - July 4th Fine Arts and Crafts Festival

  • July 4 & 5, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • July 6, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Orchard at Charlie Clark's Steakhouse
  • 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd.
  • Pinetop, AZ 85935
  • https://highcountryartgallery.com

Show Low - Freedom Fest

  • July 4, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Main Street Parade starts at 9 a.m.
  • FreedomFest starts at 3 p.m. - Show Low High School
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m. - Show Low High School
  • https://gowhitemountains.com

St. Johns - 4th of July

  • 6 a.m.: 1 mile & 5k races
  • 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.: Pancake breakfast
  • 10 a.m.: Patriotic program
  • 12 p.m.: Free BBQ
  • 9 p.m.: Fireworks (gather at airport or fairgrounds)
  • https://www.sjaz.us/events

Taylor - Independence Day Celebration

Pima County

Marana's Star-Spangled Spectacular

  • July 4, 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Crossroads at Silverbell District Park
  • 7548 N. Silverbell Rd.
  • Tucson, AZ 85743
  • https://www.maranaaz.gov

Oro Valley - July 4th Celebration

  • July 4, 5 p.m. - 9:20 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • James D. Kriegh Park
  • 23 W. Calle Concordia
  • Oro Valley, AZ 85704
  • https://www.orovalleyaz.gov

Sahuarita's Stars & Stripes

Tucson - "A" Mountain Fireworks Celebration

  • July 4, 9:15 p.m.
  • Sentinel Peak Park
  • 1001 Sentinel Peak Rd. South
  • Tucson, AZ 85745

Pinal County

Casa Grande 4th of July Celebration

  • July 4, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Paul Mason Sports Complex
  • 2525 N. Pinal Ave.
  • Casa Grande, AZ 85122
  • Free admission
  • https://casagrandeaz.gov

Florence - 4th of July Freedom Fest

Maricopa - Great American 4th

Santa Cruz County

Nogales - 4th of July Celebration

Yavapai County

Prescott's 4th - Freedom, Fun and Fireworks

Prescott Valley - Red, White, and Boom

Wickenburg - 4th of July Spectacular

  • July 4, 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Sunset Park
  • 3020 W. Wickenburg Way
  • Wickenburg, AZ
  • https://wickenburgaz.gov

Yuma County

Yuma - Independence Day Celebration

  • July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Desert Sun Stadium
  • 1280 W. Desert Sun Dr.
  • Yuma, AZ 85365
  • Free admission
  • https://www.visityuma.com

The Source

  • Information in this July 4th events listings was gathered from city and county websites.

