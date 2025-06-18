Celebrate July 4th in Phoenix and across Arizona: Where to see fireworks, celebrations
Looking for places to celebrate the 4th of July? Here's a list of events holding some dazzling Independence Day celebrations for 2025:
Maricopa County
Anthem - Independence Day Celebration
- July 3, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Anthem Community Park
- 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy.
- Anthem, AZ 85086
- Free admission and parking
- https://www.anthemcouncil.com
Apache Junction - 4th of July Fireworks Celebration
- July 4
- Gates open at 6 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.
- Superstition Shadows Park
- 1091 W. Southern Ave.
- Apache Junction, AZ
- The event is not at the high school football/track field
- https://www.apachejunctionaz.gov/700/4th-of-July
Avondale - Light Up the Sky Independence Day Celebration
- July 4, 6 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 8:25 p.m.
- Phoenix Raceway
- 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.
- Avondale, AZ 85323
- Free admission
- https://www.avondaleaz.gov
Buckeye - Independence Day Celebration
- July 4, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.
- Buckeye Airport
- 3000 S. Palo Verde Rd.
- Buckeye, AZ
- https://www.buckeyeaz.gov
Chandler's All-American Bash
- July 4, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Dr. A.J. Chandler Park
- Stage Plaza
- 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.
- Chandler, AZ 85255
- Free admission
- https://www.chandleraz.gov
Fountain Hills' Fourth at the Fountain
- July 4, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Fountain Park
- 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.
- Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
- http://fountainhillsaz.gov/fourth
Gilbert - 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Gilbert Regional Park
- 3005 E. Queen Creek Rd.
- Gilbert, AZ
- Free admission
- Parking: $15 per car
- https://www.gilbertaz.gov
Glendale - Firework Fest
- July 4, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Westgate Entertainment District
- 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.
- Glendale, AZ 85305
- Free admission
- Limited free parking
- https://westgateaz.com
Goodyear's Star Spangled 4th
- July 4, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Goodyear Ballpark
- 1933 S. Ballpark Way
- Goodyear, AZ 85338
- Free admission and parking
- https://www.goodyearaz.gov
Litchfield Park - 4th of July Splash Bash
- July 4, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Litchfield Park Recreation Center
- 100 S. Old Litchfield Rd.
- Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
- $6 per person or free with valid pool pass
- $2 for kids under 3 years old
- https://www.litchfieldpark.gov
Mesa - Arizona Celebration of Freedom
- July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
- Mesa Convention Center
- 263 N. Center St.
- Downtown Mesa, AZ
- https://azcelebrationoffreedom.com
Peoria's All-American Festival
- July 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Peoria Sports Complex
- Main Stadium
- 16101 N. 83rd Ave.
- Peoria, AZ
- Free admission
- https://www.peoriaaz.gov
Fabulous Phoenix 4th
- July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Steele Indian Park
- 300 E. Indian School Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85012
- Free admission
- No vehicle entrance or public parking at the event
- https://www.phoenix.gov
Phoenix - 4th of July Parade and Celebration
- July 4, 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Royal Palm Park
- 8405 N. 15th Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85021
- https://www.royalpalmneighborhoodphx.com
Pleasant Harbor's Celebrate America '25
- July 3, 5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant
- 8708 W. Harbor Blvd.
- Peoria, AZ 85383
- Free admission
- Parking: $35 per vehicle
- Parking with watercraft: $40
- https://pleasantharbor.com
Queen Creek - Hometown 4th
- July 4, 4 p.m.
- Schnepf Farms
- 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd.
- Queen Creek, AZ 85142
- $45 per car
- https://schnepffarms.com
Scottsdale - 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- WestWorld of Scottsdale
- 16601 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- Parking: $20
- Tickets start at $30 for kids, $50 for adults
- https://scottsdale4th.com
Surprise - Independence Day Celebration
- July 4, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 8:45 p.m.
- Surprise Community Park - 16089 N. Bullard Ave.
- Mark Coronado Park - 15960 N. Bullard Ave.
- Surprise, AZ
- https://surpriseaz.gov/1385/Independence-Day
Tempe - 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Tempe Diablo Stadium
- 2200 W. Alameda Dr.
- Tempe, AZ
- Tickets: $15; free for kids 12 and under
- https://tempe4th.com
Tolleson - 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Tolleson Veterans Park
- 8601 W. Van Buren St.
- Tolleson, AZ
- https://tolleson.az.gov/4thofjuly
Coconino County
Flagstaff - Celebrating America's Freedom
- July 4
- Drone show begins around 9:10 p.m.
- Buffalo Park - 2400 N. Gemini Dr.
- Moonshot - 2225 N. Gemini Dr.
- Flagstaff Aquaplex - 1702 N. Fourth St.
- Free admission
- https://www.flagstaffarizona.org
A Flag Fourth 2025
- July 4, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Pepsi Amphitheater
- Fort Tuthill County Park
- 250 Garrison Rd.
- Flagstaff, AZ 86005
- Free admission
- https://www.flagstaffsymphony.org
Grand Canyon/Tusayan - 4th of July Event
- July 4, 4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- Parade Line-up starts 3:15 pm off Forest Service Road 302
- Celebration (under the tent) starts at 5:15 p.m.
- All events held at gravel lot north of IMAX
- IMAX is located at 450 AZ-64, Grand Canyon Village
- Drone light show begins at dusk
- Free admission
- https://tusayan-az.gov/july4th
Sedona - 4th of July Celebration - Summer Splash!
- July 4, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sedona Community Pool
- 570 Posse Ground Rd.
- Sedona, AZ 86336
- Free admission
- https://www.sedonaaz.gov
Gila County
Payson - 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 1 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Green Valley Park
- 1000 W. Country Club Dr.
- Payson, AZ 85541
- https://adventurepayson.com/4thofjuly
Mohave County
Kingman - July 4th Fireworks Show
- July 4, 9:15 p.m.
- Mohave County Fairgrounds
- 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.
- Kingman, AZ 86401
- https://www.explorekingman.com
Lake Havasu City -Fire on the Water 4th of July Festival
- July 4, 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Rotary Park Baseball Diamond
- 1400 S. Smoketree Ave.
- Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
- Free admission
- https://www.fireonthewaterhavasu.com
Navajo County
Pinetop - July 4th Fine Arts and Crafts Festival
- July 4 & 5, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- July 6, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Orchard at Charlie Clark's Steakhouse
- 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd.
- Pinetop, AZ 85935
- https://highcountryartgallery.com
Show Low - Freedom Fest
- July 4, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Main Street Parade starts at 9 a.m.
- FreedomFest starts at 3 p.m. - Show Low High School
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m. - Show Low High School
- https://gowhitemountains.com
St. Johns - 4th of July
- 6 a.m.: 1 mile & 5k races
- 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.: Pancake breakfast
- 10 a.m.: Patriotic program
- 12 p.m.: Free BBQ
- 9 p.m.: Fireworks (gather at airport or fairgrounds)
- https://www.sjaz.us/events
Taylor - Independence Day Celebration
- July 4, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Taylor Arizona Rodeo Grounds
- 202 Center St.
- Taylor, AZ
- https://gowhitemountains.com
Pima County
Marana's Star-Spangled Spectacular
- July 4, 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Crossroads at Silverbell District Park
- 7548 N. Silverbell Rd.
- Tucson, AZ 85743
- https://www.maranaaz.gov
Oro Valley - July 4th Celebration
- July 4, 5 p.m. - 9:20 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- James D. Kriegh Park
- 23 W. Calle Concordia
- Oro Valley, AZ 85704
- https://www.orovalleyaz.gov
Sahuarita's Stars & Stripes
- July 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Anamax Park
- 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas
- Sahuarita, AZ 85629, USA
- Free admission
- https://www.sahuaritaparksandrec.org
Tucson - "A" Mountain Fireworks Celebration
- July 4, 9:15 p.m.
- Sentinel Peak Park
- 1001 Sentinel Peak Rd. South
- Tucson, AZ 85745
Pinal County
Casa Grande 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Paul Mason Sports Complex
- 2525 N. Pinal Ave.
- Casa Grande, AZ 85122
- Free admission
- https://casagrandeaz.gov
Florence - 4th of July Freedom Fest
- July 4, 5 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 8:45 p.m.
- Heritage Park
- 600 N. Main St.
- Florence, AZ
- https://www.florenceaz.gov
Maricopa - Great American 4th
- July 4, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Copper Sky Regional Park
- 44345 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- Maricopa, AZ 85138
- https://www.maricopa-az.gov
Santa Cruz County
Nogales - 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.
- Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.
- Turley Park
- Nogales, AZ
- https://www.nogalesaz.gov
Yavapai County
Prescott's 4th - Freedom, Fun and Fireworks
- July 4
- Gates open at 1 p.m.
- Parking opens at 12:45 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Watson Lake
- 3101 Watson Lake Rd.
- Prescott, AZ 86301
- Free parking and admission
- https://www.jardevents.com/prescotts4th
Prescott Valley - Red, White, and Boom
- July 4, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Prescott Valley Civic Center
- 7501 Skoog Blvd.
- Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
- Free admission
- https://www.prescottvalley-az.gov
Wickenburg - 4th of July Spectacular
- July 4, 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Sunset Park
- 3020 W. Wickenburg Way
- Wickenburg, AZ
- https://wickenburgaz.gov
Yuma County
Yuma - Independence Day Celebration
- July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Desert Sun Stadium
- 1280 W. Desert Sun Dr.
- Yuma, AZ 85365
- Free admission
- https://www.visityuma.com