Police: Man, woman found dead in separate locations in Casa Grande identified
Police say the bodies of a man and woman have been found in two different locations in Casa Grande.
Woman injured in wrong-way wreck on I-10 in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 in Casa Grande was seriously injured in a head-on collision with a commercial truck. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the woman showed signs of impairment and would be arrested once she was released from a hospital where she was taken for treatment after the Wednesday evening wreck. Her identity...
Young horse breeders back to training after returning from Austria competition
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Horse enthusiasts and fierce competitors, the young women of the AHS Young Breeder's Club are already back to training after recently competing in Austria.
PCSO: Suspects steal van, laptops from school in San Tan Valley
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who they say stole a van and 22 laptops from a San Tan Valley school. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
Lawyer: Doctor says Arizona mom accused of child abuse is incompetent to stand trial
A lawyer for a Maricopa woman accused of abusing five of her seven adopted children says her competency to stand trial is in question.
Arizona's unemployment rate unchanged at 4.9 percent
Arizona seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9 percent in June as the labor force increased by nearly 10,400 from the previous month while the state's economy lost 44,600 nonfarm jobs.
AMBER Alert issued for 2 children our of Pinal County; may be headed towards Mississippi, Louisiana
An AMBER Alert was issued on Tuesday for two parents who took their children from DCS.
Woodbury Fire 100 percent contained
Fire officials say the Woodbury Fire is now 100 percent contained but not contolled
Silver Alert cancelled after San Tan Valley man found safe
The Department of Public Safety has cancelled the Silver Alert for 81-year-old Leo Reutter after he was located and found safe.
Skydiving instructor killed near Casa Grande
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a skydiving instructor was killed during a jump near Casa Grande.
Casa Grande suspends recycling program due to cost
Many cities are doing away with their recycling programs, and starting this week, Casa Grande is suspending its program. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
Delegation members ask Army to increase training at National Guard site in Pinal County
PHOENIX (AP) - Members of Arizona's congressional delegation are asking the U.S. Army to use a National Guard facility in Pinal County to meet a growing demand for training pilots who will fly U.S.-made Apache attack helicopters.
Drone Zone: Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch
For three generations, a family owned and operated working ostrich ranch has thrived south of the Valley. Now called the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch, there's a whole lot more to do there than just feed large birds.
Park featuring neon signs prepares to open to the public in Casa Grande
Casa Grande is getting ready to open a new park in its downtown area that features neon signs. Dave Stermon has a sneak peek.
Study planned on widening I-10 between Phoenix, Casa Grande
PHOENIX (AP) - A study will be conducted for possible widening of Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande in south-central Arizona. The Arizona Department of Transportation says it has requested proposals for an environmental study and design concept report on adding a lane in each direction and improving existing interchanges along a 23-mile stretch of I-10.
Man, woman saved from rushing water in Pinal County
The runoff from rain in the Valley created some dangerous conditions in area washes, and it landed one couple in danger, when they had to be rescued from a rushing river of water in San Tan Valley. FOX 10's Matt Galkar reports.
Several killed after head-on collision near Florence
Cory's Corner: Messy Fest
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Messy Fest in Queen Creek!
DRONE ZONE: Exploring the Boyce Thompson Arboretum
The Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior features all different kinds of desert plants and vegetation, and FOX 10's Kari Lake and Matt Rodewald spoke with the facility's Education Coordinator, Lacey Pacheco, in this week's edition of the Drone Zone.