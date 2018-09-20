Woman injured in wrong-way wreck on I-10 in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 in Casa Grande was seriously injured in a head-on collision with a commercial truck. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the woman showed signs of impairment and would be arrested once she was released from a hospital where she was taken for treatment after the Wednesday evening wreck. Her identity...

Arizona's unemployment rate unchanged at 4.9 percent

Arizona seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9 percent in June as the labor force increased by nearly 10,400 from the previous month while the state's economy lost 44,600 nonfarm jobs.

Drone Zone: Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch video

For three generations, a family owned and operated working ostrich ranch has thrived south of the Valley. Now called the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch, there's a whole lot more to do there than just feed large birds. 

Study planned on widening I-10 between Phoenix, Casa Grande video

PHOENIX (AP) - A study will be conducted for possible widening of Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande in south-central Arizona. The Arizona Department of Transportation says it has requested proposals for an environmental study and design concept report on adding a lane in each direction and improving existing interchanges along a 23-mile stretch of I-10.

Man, woman saved from rushing water in Pinal County video

The runoff from rain in the Valley created some dangerous conditions in area washes, and it landed one couple in danger, when they had to be rescued from a rushing river of water in San Tan Valley. FOX 10's Matt Galkar reports.

DRONE ZONE: Exploring the Boyce Thompson Arboretum video

The Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior features all different kinds of desert plants and vegetation, and FOX 10's Kari Lake and Matt Rodewald spoke with the facility's Education Coordinator, Lacey Pacheco, in this week's edition of the Drone Zone.