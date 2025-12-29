Police: Traffic stop in Bullhead City leads to seizure of meth, fake money

article

The Brief Police arrested Scott Jack Jones, 44, and Taylor Marie Butler, 31, during a Dec. 27 early morning traffic stop, after an officer recognized Butler as having a suspended license. Officers reportedly discovered more than 27 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit currency, leading to the suspects being booked into the Mohave County Jail.



Police arrested two Bullhead City residents during a traffic stop after allegedly discovering drugs and counterfeit money in their car.

What we know:

The Bullhead City Police Department said Scott Jack Jones, 44, and Taylor Marie Butler, 31, were pulled over on Saturday, Dec. 27, at around 1.a.m. near AZ-95 and 1st Street.

An officer reportedly recognized Butler, who was driving, and knew from previous contacts that she had a suspended license.

"During the stop, police found several counterfeit bills in Butler’s possession. Further investigation revealed baggies containing methamphetamine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia. In total, more than 27 grams of methamphetamine was seized," police said.

What's next:

Butler and Jones were arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Butler is also accused of driving with a suspended license.

They were booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.

Map of the area where the traffic stop took place