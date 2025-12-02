3 men arrested following hit-and-run in San Tan Valley: PCSO

The Brief Three people have been arrested by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash. The incident happened in October near a San Tan Valley intersection. The three are accused of various offenses.



Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office say three people have been arrested following a hit-and-run crash in San Tan Valley.

What we know:

While the incident happened on Oct. 16, PCSO released a statement that addressed the matter on Dec. 1.

Per the statement, deputies responded to the area of Gantzel Road and Hunt Highway for reports of a hit-and-run collision in a parking lot.

"Deputies quickly located the suspect vehicle in a nearby neighborhood," read a portion of the brief statement. "All three suspects took off on foot and were quickly apprehended."

We have learned that the suspects in this case are:

18-year-old Ryan Zaragoza

19-year-old Deshawn Greer

19-year-old Elijah Garcia

What's next:

While PCSO did not identify the suspects by name in their statement, they did say that an 18-year-old was the alleged driver, while two other 19-year-olds were passengers.

Per their statement, Zaragoza is accused of possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop at an accident, resisting arrest, and other DUI-related offenses. The two 19-year-olds are accused of unlawful use of means of transportation, and one of them is also accused of resisting arrest.

Area where the crash happened