3 men arrested following hit-and-run in San Tan Valley: PCSO
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office say three people have been arrested following a hit-and-run crash in San Tan Valley.
What we know:
While the incident happened on Oct. 16, PCSO released a statement that addressed the matter on Dec. 1.
Per the statement, deputies responded to the area of Gantzel Road and Hunt Highway for reports of a hit-and-run collision in a parking lot.
"Deputies quickly located the suspect vehicle in a nearby neighborhood," read a portion of the brief statement. "All three suspects took off on foot and were quickly apprehended."
We have learned that the suspects in this case are:
- 18-year-old Ryan Zaragoza
- 19-year-old Deshawn Greer
- 19-year-old Elijah Garcia
What's next:
While PCSO did not identify the suspects by name in their statement, they did say that an 18-year-old was the alleged driver, while two other 19-year-olds were passengers.
Per their statement, Zaragoza is accused of possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop at an accident, resisting arrest, and other DUI-related offenses. The two 19-year-olds are accused of unlawful use of means of transportation, and one of them is also accused of resisting arrest.
The Source: Information for this statement was gathered by FOX 10, and from a statement released by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.