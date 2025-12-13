Suspect dead following highway pursuit, standoff in Navajo County

The Brief A vehicle pursuit on I-40 in Navajo County ended with an officer-involved shooting on Saturday morning. The suspect died at the scene after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement. No officers were injured during the incident, which is currently an ongoing investigation.



An officer was involved in a shooting in Navajo County on Saturday morning, following a car chase on an Arizona highway, the Department of Public Safety said.

What we know:

Just after 10 a.m. on Dec. 13, the Navajo County Sheriff's Office assisted Arizona DPS with a vehicle pursuit on eastbound Interstate 40 near milepost 303 near Goodwater.

Officials said the pursuit initially ended after the car left the roadway and went into the desert east of Holbrook.

Dig deeper:

This resulted in a standoff with a suspect, who "engaged in gunfire with law enforcement," according to DPS. The suspect died at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation. No further details are expected to be released at this time.

Map of the nearby location of the vehicle pursuit.