Two Arizonans with gunshot wounds pulled out of a burning home

Authorities have identified the two people who were found dead from gunshot wounds after being pulled from a Yuma house fire.

What we know:

The May 31 fire broke out around 11:25 p.m. near 16th Street and 10th Avenue at a home.

"Crews from the Yuma Fire Department arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from multiple openings of the home. Yuma Engine 4 entered the structure and immediately located an unconscious subject. Yuma Engine 2 then entered the structure and located a second unconscious subject. Both subjects were removed from the structure immediately upon locating them," Yuma Police said in a news release on June 3.

After confirming the home was clear of any others, the fire was eventually put out.

The two victims were declared dead at the scene and were identified as 32-year-old Dustin Trease and 31-year-old Leticia Villareal. Police said they both died from gunshot wounds.

"The investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be arson," Yuma Police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

We don't know how the victims sustained the gunshot wounds.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-CRIME at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Yuma Fire Department

Map of where the fire broke out: