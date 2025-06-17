Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley
7
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, San Carlos, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonto Basin
Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Arizona man allegedly shot at sheriff's helicopter with deputies on board

By
Published  June 17, 2025 6:39am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Man accused of shooting at YCSO helicopter

Man accused of shooting at YCSO helicopter

A man accused of opening fire at a sheriff's office helicopter in southern Arizona has been arrested.

The Brief

    • Mubarak Prince, 51, allegedly shot at a Yuma County Sheriff's Office helicopter on June 13.
    • No deputies on board the helicopter were hurt.
    • Prince was arrested and is accused of attempted murder.

DATELAND, Ariz. - A man accused of opening fire at a sheriff's office helicopter in southern Arizona has been arrested.

What we know:

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says deputies on June 13 were on board a helicopter conducting routine aerial patrols in Dateland, about 118 miles southwest of Phoenix, when they saw a person standing outside and pointing at the chopper.

"Deputies then heard an impact to the aircraft and noticed debris inside the cabin due to damage," YCSO said. "The helicopter was safely landed at the hangar, where the crew was able to further examine the aircraft. A projectile puncture was located, confirming the helicopter was shot with a firearm."

No deputies on board the helicopter were hurt.

Mubarak Prince, 51, allegedly opened fire at a Yuma County Sheriff's Office helicopter with deputies on board. Prince is accused of attempted murder. (YCSO)

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect as 51-year-old Mubarak Prince of Dateland.

Authorities served a search warrant on Prince's home, and he was arrested.

Prince is accused of three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

The motive for the alleged shooting is unknown.

What you can do:

YCSO asks anyone with information on the case to contact them at 928-783-4427. You can also call 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Map of Dateland, AZ

The Source

  • The Yuma County Sheriff's Office

Crime and Public SafetyYuma CountyNews