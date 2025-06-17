Arizona man allegedly shot at sheriff's helicopter with deputies on board

The Brief Mubarak Prince, 51, allegedly shot at a Yuma County Sheriff's Office helicopter on June 13. No deputies on board the helicopter were hurt. Prince was arrested and is accused of attempted murder.



A man accused of opening fire at a sheriff's office helicopter in southern Arizona has been arrested.

What we know:

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says deputies on June 13 were on board a helicopter conducting routine aerial patrols in Dateland, about 118 miles southwest of Phoenix, when they saw a person standing outside and pointing at the chopper.

"Deputies then heard an impact to the aircraft and noticed debris inside the cabin due to damage," YCSO said. "The helicopter was safely landed at the hangar, where the crew was able to further examine the aircraft. A projectile puncture was located, confirming the helicopter was shot with a firearm."

No deputies on board the helicopter were hurt.

Mubarak Prince, 51, allegedly opened fire at a Yuma County Sheriff's Office helicopter with deputies on board. Prince is accused of attempted murder. (YCSO)

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect as 51-year-old Mubarak Prince of Dateland.

Authorities served a search warrant on Prince's home, and he was arrested.

Prince is accused of three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

The motive for the alleged shooting is unknown.

What you can do:

YCSO asks anyone with information on the case to contact them at 928-783-4427. You can also call 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Map of Dateland, AZ