Christmas Day shooting and stabbing in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

From a Christmas day shooting and stabbing both on 13th Avenue, to millions of people working the holiday, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, December 25, 2025.

1. Man found shot dead at home on Christmas Day

Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a home on Christmas Day.

What we know:

Officers responded to the area of 13th Avenue and Sequoia Drive at around 1:10 p.m. after being waved down by a woman who said someone had been shot at a home.

2. Christmas Day stabbing in Phoenix sends man to the hospital, police say

A man has been taken to the hospital following a stabbing, according to Phoenix Police.

What we don't know:

Investigators say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

3. Millions of essential workers, first responders clocking in on Christmas Day

The majority of people in the country have the day off. But a recent survey shows around 10% of the labor force clocks in on Christmas Day.

By the numbers:

That equates to millions of people. The majority of people working today are in healthcare, hotels, airports and restaurants. Plus first responders—which total around 16 million people nationwide.

4. Popular painkiller offers little relief, raises serious health risks, study finds

Illustration of three aluminum plates containing Tramadol capsules, placed on boxes of these drugs from the Biogaran laboratory, following the prescription of these analgesics on a prescription from a doctor to a patient in Valence in the south east

What we know:

A widely prescribed opioid painkiller showed limited effectiveness and increased risk of negative effects in a new analysis published in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine.

5. Salvation Army serves 4,500 meals to residents in need

