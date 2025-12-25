Expand / Collapse search

Christmas Day shooting and stabbing in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  December 25, 2025 5:51pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From a Christmas day shooting and stabbing both on 13th Avenue, to millions of people working the holiday, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, December 25, 2025.

1. Man found shot dead at home on Christmas Day 

Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a home on Christmas Day.

What we know:

Officers responded to the area of 13th Avenue and Sequoia Drive at around 1:10 p.m. after being waved down by a woman who said someone had been shot at a home.

Read More

2. Christmas Day stabbing in Phoenix sends man to the hospital, police say

A man has been taken to the hospital following a stabbing, according to Phoenix Police.

What we don't know:

Investigators say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Read More

3. Millions of essential workers, first responders clocking in on Christmas Day

The majority of people in the country have the day off. But a recent survey shows around 10% of the labor force clocks in on Christmas Day.

By the numbers:

That equates to millions of people. The majority of people working today are in healthcare, hotels, airports and restaurants. Plus first responders—which total around 16 million people nationwide.

Read More

4. Popular painkiller offers little relief, raises serious health risks, study finds

Illustration of three aluminum plates containing Tramadol capsules, placed on boxes of these drugs from the Biogaran laboratory, following the prescription of these analgesics on a prescription from a doctor to a patient in Valence in the south east

Expand

What we know:

A widely prescribed opioid painkiller showed limited effectiveness and increased risk of negative effects in a new analysis published in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine.

Read more

5. Salvation Army serves 4,500 meals to residents in need

Salvation Army serving 4,500 meals to residents in need

Salvation Army serving 4,500 meals to residents in need

This Christmas, the Salvation Army fed thousands at their annual dinner and provided free haircuts and nail services to people in need. FOX 10's Dominique Newland reports.

A look at your weather

Evening Weather Forecast - 12/25/25

Evening Weather Forecast - 12/25/25

Christmas Day was warmer than normal, with temps in the Valley reaching the mid 70s. FOX 10's Cory McCloskey has the latest on what to expect for the remainder of your long holiday weekend. 

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews