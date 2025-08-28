2 Arizonans pulled from burning home died by murder-suicide, PD says

The Brief Yuma police have determined that a May 31 incident at a burning home, in which two people were found dead, was the result of a murder-suicide. Authorities say Dustin Trease, 32, shot and killed Leticia Villareal, 31, before setting the home on fire and taking his own life.



The Yuma Police Department revealed that the two people who were pulled from a burning home back in May were killed in a murder-suicide.

What we know:

The May 31 fire broke out around 11:25 p.m. near 16th Street and 10th Avenue, with heavy smoke coming from several openings in the home.

When firefighters went into the home, they found two unconscious people. They got them out, and both had gunshot wounds.

They were declared dead at the scene and identified as 32-year-old Dustin Trease shot and 31-year-old Leticia Villareal.

Police say it appears Trease shot and killed Villareal, set the home on fire, then took his own life.

Map of where the fire happened

What you can do:

The Yuma Police Department is asking anyone with more information to call 928-373-4700 or 928-782-7463. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.