Yuma County deputies arrest suspect in 18-year-old's attempted murder

The Brief Gilbert Perez, 47, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder in connection with an altercation on Sept. 11 that critically injured an 18-year-old man. The victim was severely injured near 8th Street and Magnolia Avenue and flown to a Phoenix hospital. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office noted that the victim and suspect reportedly knew one another.



A suspect has been arrested in connection to the attempted murder of an 18-year-old man, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

On Sept. 11 at about 10:45 p.m. near 8th Street and Magnolia Avenue, a young man was critically injured in an altercation that deputies allege involved 47-year-old Gilbert Perez of Yuma. The victim and Perez reportedly knew one another.

"The victim was transported to Onvida Health by Rural Metro and later flown to a Phoenix area hospital due to the extent of injuries," YCSO said.

Perez was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder.

What we don't know:

Deputies did not say what the altercation was about, or how Perez and the victim knew each other.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case should contact YCSO at 928-783-4427, or you can visit www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.

