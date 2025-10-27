Yuma County deputies arrest suspect in 18-year-old's attempted murder
YUMA, Ariz. - A suspect has been arrested in connection to the attempted murder of an 18-year-old man, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office said.
What we know:
On Sept. 11 at about 10:45 p.m. near 8th Street and Magnolia Avenue, a young man was critically injured in an altercation that deputies allege involved 47-year-old Gilbert Perez of Yuma. The victim and Perez reportedly knew one another.
"The victim was transported to Onvida Health by Rural Metro and later flown to a Phoenix area hospital due to the extent of injuries," YCSO said.
Perez was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder.
What we don't know:
Deputies did not say what the altercation was about, or how Perez and the victim knew each other.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this case should contact YCSO at 928-783-4427, or you can visit www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
Map of the area where the incident happened