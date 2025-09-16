Teenager killed after being hit by car in Arizona Starbucks parking lot
YUMA, Ariz. - A 17-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car in a Starbucks parking lot in Yuma over the weekend, and a suspect has been arrested.
What we know:
The Sept. 13 incident happened just before 8 p.m. near 4th Avenue and 16th Street, the Yuma Police Department said.
When officers got to the scene, they found 17-year-old Javier Figueroa unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Dig deeper:
"The initial investigation revealed the incident began as a road rage incident that led to a fight between 3 individuals in a parking lot," Yuma Police said. "During the altercation the 17-year-old juvenile was struck by the vehicle driven by a 19-year-old male."
The suspect is identified as Juan Figueroa. He was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first degree murder.
Police said a 36-year-old man was questioned in this case, but was released.
What's next:
This incident remains under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about what happened can call the Yuma Police Department at 928-783-4421 or 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Map of where the incident happened