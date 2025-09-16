Teenager killed after being hit by car in Arizona Starbucks parking lot

The Brief A 17-year-old boy, Javier Figueroa, was fatally struck by a car in a Yuma Starbucks parking lot following a road rage incident and a fight involving three people. Police have arrested 19-year-old Juan Figueroa on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection to the incident.



A 17-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car in a Starbucks parking lot in Yuma over the weekend, and a suspect has been arrested.

What we know:

The Sept. 13 incident happened just before 8 p.m. near 4th Avenue and 16th Street, the Yuma Police Department said.

When officers got to the scene, they found 17-year-old Javier Figueroa unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Dig deeper:

"The initial investigation revealed the incident began as a road rage incident that led to a fight between 3 individuals in a parking lot," Yuma Police said. "During the altercation the 17-year-old juvenile was struck by the vehicle driven by a 19-year-old male."

The suspect is identified as Juan Figueroa. He was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

Police said a 36-year-old man was questioned in this case, but was released.

What's next:

This incident remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about what happened can call the Yuma Police Department at 928-783-4421 or 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Map of where the incident happened