Expand / Collapse search

Man sentenced to 110 years for child sex offenses

By
Published  October 29, 2025 5:30pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Randall Medders was sentenced to 110 years in prison following his conviction on multiple sexual offense charges.
    • The conviction included five counts of molesting a child, five counts of sexual abuse, and ten counts of aggravated assault with sexual motivation.
    • The sentencing took place in Superior Court in Yuma County, more than three years after the initial report was filed.

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. - A man was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison, after he was found guilty on charges including molestation of a child, sexual abuse and aggravated assault with sexual motivation.

The backstory:

On May 14, 2022, Yuma police received a report regarding a sexual offense involving a 12-year-old child and a 45-year-old man.

Officers later found probable cause to arrest 45-year-old Randall Medders in February 2024.  

Medders had remained in detention following his arrest on a $500,000 bond. 

Dig deeper:

On Aug. 28, 2025 Medders was found guilty for five counts of molesting a child, five counts of sex abuse and 10 counts of aggravated assault with sexual motivation. 

Now:

On Oct, 28, Medders appeared in Superior Court in Yuma County, where he received a sentence of 110 years in prison following his conviction on Aug. 28.

The Source: Yuma Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyYuma CountyNews