Man sentenced to 110 years for child sex offenses

The Brief Randall Medders was sentenced to 110 years in prison following his conviction on multiple sexual offense charges. The conviction included five counts of molesting a child, five counts of sexual abuse, and ten counts of aggravated assault with sexual motivation. The sentencing took place in Superior Court in Yuma County, more than three years after the initial report was filed.



A man was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison, after he was found guilty on charges including molestation of a child, sexual abuse and aggravated assault with sexual motivation.

The backstory:

On May 14, 2022, Yuma police received a report regarding a sexual offense involving a 12-year-old child and a 45-year-old man.

Officers later found probable cause to arrest 45-year-old Randall Medders in February 2024.

Medders had remained in detention following his arrest on a $500,000 bond.

Dig deeper:

On Aug. 28, 2025 Medders was found guilty for five counts of molesting a child, five counts of sex abuse and 10 counts of aggravated assault with sexual motivation.

Now:

On Oct, 28, Medders appeared in Superior Court in Yuma County, where he received a sentence of 110 years in prison following his conviction on Aug. 28.