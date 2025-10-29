Man sentenced to 110 years for child sex offenses
YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. - A man was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison, after he was found guilty on charges including molestation of a child, sexual abuse and aggravated assault with sexual motivation.
The backstory:
On May 14, 2022, Yuma police received a report regarding a sexual offense involving a 12-year-old child and a 45-year-old man.
Officers later found probable cause to arrest 45-year-old Randall Medders in February 2024.
Medders had remained in detention following his arrest on a $500,000 bond.
Dig deeper:
On Aug. 28, 2025 Medders was found guilty for five counts of molesting a child, five counts of sex abuse and 10 counts of aggravated assault with sexual motivation.
Now:
On Oct, 28, Medders appeared in Superior Court in Yuma County, where he received a sentence of 110 years in prison following his conviction on Aug. 28.
The Source: Yuma Police Department