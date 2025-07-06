Expand / Collapse search
Yuma man drowns while rescuing two juveniles in Colorado River, YCSO says

By
Published  July 6, 2025 6:13pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Man drowns while trying to rescue juveniles in Colorado River

Man drowns while trying to rescue juveniles in Colorado River

The Brief

    • A 51-year-old man died while attempting to save two juveniles who were pulled away by a current on the Colorado River.
    • It happened around noon on July 5, and the man's body was recovered about 7 hours later.

A man was killed while attempting to save two juveniles from drowning in the Colorado River in Yuma on Saturday.

What we know:

The incident happened on July 5 near Hidden Shores Resort just after noon, the sheriff's office said.

"The initial report revealed a group of people were at the Horseshoe Island sandbar when two juveniles were pulled off the shallows by the current. A male subject swam out to the juveniles and kept them above water until a vessel approached and was able to remove the juveniles from the waterway. It was reported the male was struggling to stay afloat, and was observed going underwater and did not resurface," said Tania Pavlak with YCSO.

Several agencies worked to find the victim, including the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Fish & Wildlife units, and Border Patrol air & marine units.

By 7:20 p.m., the victim was found. He's identified as Jeffrey Brady, 51, of Yuma.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427. You can also report a tip by clicking here.

Map of where the incident happened

The Source

  • The Yuma County Sheriff's Office

Crime and Public SafetyYumaNews