AZ seeks to execute death row inmate; Rob Reiner's children remembers slain director | Nightly Roundup

article

New details on proposed video game-themed hotel in Phoenix; Arizona seeks warrant to execute death row inmate; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

1. FBI Deputy Director to step down

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced Wednesday that he will step down next month.

Dig deeper:

The departure, which had been expected, comes as FBI leadership has been buffeted by criticism over Director Kash Patel’s use of a government plane for personal purposes and social media posts about active investigations.

Read More

2. Arizona seeks to execute death row inmate

The Arizona Attorney General's Office seeking to execute a man who was convicted in a deadly gasoline attack that happened decades ago.

What's next:

Prosecutors are seeking a March 2026 execution for Leroy McGill (pictured).

Read More

3. New video game-themed hotel proposed in Phoenix

(Courtesy: Atari Hotels)

Officials with Atari Hotels say they plan to build a new location along Roosevelt Street in Downtown Phoenix.

Why you should care:

Besides plans for the hotel, officials say they are offering people a chance to effectively own a piece of the hotel via an equity offering.

Read More

4. Latest on Rob Reiner murder

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Jake and Romy Reiner released a statement Wednesday as they continue to grapple with the unfathomable loss of their parents, Rob and Michele Singer Reiner.

The backstory:

Officials said it was Romy who made the gruesome discovery when she found her parents dead at their Brentwood home on Dec. 14.

Read More

5. Buck Rogers actor remembered

(Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Gil Gerard, the actor best known for playing Buck Rogers in the Buck Rogers in the 25th Century movie and TV series, has died.

What He Said:

Gerard left his own message about his life and death on his Facebook page, which was posted by his wife on his behalf.

"My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying," read a portion of Gerard's message that his wife posted.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast