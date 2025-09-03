Off-duty Yuma police officer accused of disorderly conduct: PD

article

The Brief A Yuma police officer has been arrested and accused of disorderly conduct and harassment per domestic violence, according to the southwestern Arizona city's police department. The incident, according to a statement, happened on Labor Day. "This arrest is deeply disappointing, and these allegations go against everything the Yuma Police Department stands for," Yuma Police Chief Thomas Garrity wrote.



Officials with Yuma Police say one of their officers has been arrested in connection with an incident that happened on Labor Day.

What we know:

In a statement released on Sept. 2, police identified the suspect as Gustavo Ramirez. Ramirez was off-duty at the time the incident happened.

According to police, officers were called out on Sept. 1 to what was initially characterized as a "suspicious incident," and it was later revealed that the incident happened earlier in the day at a parking lot near 24th Street and Avenue C.

"As a result of the investigation, Gustavo Ramirez was arrested and booked for Disorderly Conduct and Harassment, both per Domestic Violence," read a portion of the statement. "Gustavo Ramirez has been placed on administrative leave."

What we don't know:

In their statement, Yuma Police officials did not elaborate on what allegedly happened during the incident that led to Ramirez's arrest.

What they're saying:

"This arrest is deeply disappointing, and these allegations go against everything the Yuma Police Department stands for," Yuma Police Chief Thomas Garrity wrote. "The officer will have due process, but accountability is not optional."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the case can leave an anonymous tip by calling 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463.

Area where the incident happened