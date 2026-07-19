Driver dead after ramming Glendale police cars

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The Brief Glendale police officers attempting to check on an unconscious driver were forced to track the vehicle after the suspect rammed multiple patrol cars and fled. Undercover officers and police helicopters from Phoenix and Peoria monitored the suspect from a safe distance to ensure public safety. The multi-city incident ended in a secluded Glendale neighborhood where the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



A police pursuit spanning multiple West Valley cities ended with a suspect dead Sunday afternoon after he rammed several patrol cars and fled into a secluded Glendale neighborhood.

What we know:

The incident began around 2 p.m. on July 19 when Glendale police officers responded to reports of a driver passed out behind the wheel at a busy intersection. The situation quickly escalated into a multi-agency tracking effort involving undercover officers and police helicopters from Phoenix and Peoria before the suspect ultimately died.

Timeline:

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers initially arrived at 67th Avenue near Grand and Northern avenues to check on an unconscious driver. When officers approached, the driver unexpectedly began ramming his vehicle into multiple marked patrol cars. The suspect managed to force his way through the police barricade by "pushing his way through our multiple patrol vehicles," said Sgt. Justin Ramsay, and fled the scene.

A heavy law enforcement presence blocks the roadway near Northern Avenue and Loop 101 Sunday afternoon. (ADOT)

Law enforcement did not engage in a traditional high-speed pursuit but instead monitored the suspect from a safe distance. Undercover officers, Peoria police, and air support units from both Phoenix and Peoria tracked the vehicle as it drove through the area. Authorities noted that because they actively monitored the suspect's movements rather than chasing him directly, no other drivers or pedestrians were immediately endangered during the incident.

The situation came to an end when the suspect drove into a neighborhood near 94th and Glendale avenues, right off Loop 101. There, the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not name the suspect.

Map of where the incident ended: