Tucson mass shooting: Police identify suspect

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The Brief Tucson Police have identified a person who is accused of shooting and wounding nine people over the weekend in Tucson. Police say 21-year-old David Leroy French is facing multiple charges. "More charges for David Leroy French are pending as the investigation continues," read a portion of Tucson Police's statement.



Tucson Police officials have identified the man who is accused of shooting and hurting 9 people over the weekend.

What we know:

In a statement released on July 20, police identified the suspect as 21-year-old David Leroy French.

Officials say French is accused of the following:

Nine counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Nine counts of Aggravated Assault with Serious Physical Injury

One count of Discharging a Firearm at a Structure

"More charges for David Leroy French are pending as the investigation continues," read a portion of the statement.

The backstory:

Per our report on July 19, several officers patrolling the downtown district in Tucson heard gunshots ring out in the 100 block of East Congress Street at around 2:00 a.m.

A man was seen running from the area. After officers gave the suspect several commands, one officer fired at and shot the suspect. The alleged shooter was taken into custody and given first aid, before being taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

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Dig deeper:

An eyewitness said the incident started as a fight before shots were fired.

"It was like one guy being an aggressor and the other two kind of pulling him back, not wanting their friend to get in a fight," witness Anais Camacho said.

Police have confirmed to FOX 10 the confrontation took place between two groups who knew each other.

What's next:

Tucson Police say French will be taken to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex after he is released from the hospital.