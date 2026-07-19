Motorcyclist killed after crashing into cow on rural Arizona road

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A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with a cow on a rural desert road in southeastern Arizona on Saturday.

What we know:

The fatal crash happened on Sibyl Road near Benson. According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews, including Benson Fire and EMS, responded to the scene to find the wrecked motorcycle. Initial investigations indicate the rider struck a cow in the roadway, resulting in the rider's death.

What we don't know:

The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.

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Dig deeper:

Authorities completely shut down the entirety of Sibyl Road, from the interstate exit to the south end, starting around 4:30 p.m. The closure lasted more than four hours.

What they're saying:

Sheriff's officials say the investigation into the exact circumstances of the deadly collision remains ongoing.

Map of the area where the fatal collision occurred: