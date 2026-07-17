Wrong-way crash shuts down eastbound I-10 near Ahwatukee
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a crash that left one person badly hurt.
What we know:
Per a statement, the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of I-10 East and Ray Road, near Ahwatukee.
"Calls were received about a vehicle going westbound in the eastbound lanes. When AZDPS Troopers arrived, multiple vehicles had been involved in the collision," read a portion of the statement.
Dig deeper:
DPS officials say there are "multiple injuries with one person reported to be critically injured."
"Impairment is suspected for the wrong way driver," officials wrote.
Traffic Impact:
DPS says there is an "extended closure" of the freeway's eastbound lanes amid the investigation.
Area where the crash happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).