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Wrong-way crash shuts down eastbound I-10 near Ahwatukee

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 17, 2026 8:03 PM MST
Published July 17, 2026 8:03 PM MST
article

The Brief

    • A wrong-way crash has closed down I-10 East in Ahwatukee.
    • The crash happened near the Ray Road exit, according to DPS, and multiple cars are involved.
    • One person reportedly suffered critical injuries.

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a crash that left one person badly hurt.

What we know:

Per a statement, the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of I-10 East and Ray Road, near Ahwatukee.

"Calls were received about a vehicle going westbound in the eastbound lanes. When AZDPS Troopers arrived, multiple vehicles had been involved in the collision," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

DPS officials say there are "multiple injuries with one person reported to be critically injured."

"Impairment is suspected for the wrong way driver," officials wrote.

Traffic Impact:

DPS says there is an "extended closure" of the freeway's eastbound lanes amid the investigation.

Area where the crash happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

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