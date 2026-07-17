Wrong-way crash shuts down eastbound I-10 near Ahwatukee

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The Brief A wrong-way crash has closed down I-10 East in Ahwatukee. The crash happened near the Ray Road exit, according to DPS, and multiple cars are involved. One person reportedly suffered critical injuries.



Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a crash that left one person badly hurt.

What we know:

Per a statement, the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of I-10 East and Ray Road, near Ahwatukee.

"Calls were received about a vehicle going westbound in the eastbound lanes. When AZDPS Troopers arrived, multiple vehicles had been involved in the collision," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

DPS officials say there are "multiple injuries with one person reported to be critically injured."

"Impairment is suspected for the wrong way driver," officials wrote.

Traffic Impact:

DPS says there is an "extended closure" of the freeway's eastbound lanes amid the investigation.

Area where the crash happened