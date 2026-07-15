Arizona police chief vows to prosecute his own nephew 'to the fullest extent of the law' after gun 'incident'

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The Brief An 18-year-old faces felony charges after an incident involving a gun on the San Carlos Apache Reservation. The suspect was identified as Anson Sneezy III, who is the nephew of the San Carlos Apache tribal police chief.



An 18-year-old man is facing a slew of felony charges after a firearm incident that triggered a heavy police response on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, and authorities have confirmed to FOX 10 that the suspect is the nephew of the tribal police chief.

What we know:

Anson Sneezy III was arrested and booked on multiple charges, including misuse of a firearm, possession of a stolen weapon and endangerment, after an isolated incident in the New Moonbase neighborhood. The arrest has cast a spotlight on the police department, prompting Police Chief Elliot Sneezy to issue a stern statement declaring that offenders will be prosecuted regardless of their family ties.

The incident unfolded in the Peridot District near U.S. Highway 70, about 115 miles east of Phoenix. San Carlos Apache Police officers swarmed the area and initially warned the public to avoid the neighborhood. Police officials confirmed that no injuries from gunfire were reported.

Chief speaks about his own nephew's arrest

In the wake of the arrest, Chief Sneezy released a statement emphasizing his department’s commitment to holding all offenders accountable, making no exception for his relative.

"We are committed to cracking down on crime in our communities," he said. "If you commit a crime, no matter who you are, you will be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Our officers will continue working tirelessly to keep the San Carlos Apache Tribe safe."

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The younger Sneezy faces booking charges of misuse of a firearm, misconduct involving weapons, possession of a stolen weapon, endangerment, disorderly conduct, and threatening or intimidating.

What we don't know:

According to San Carlos Apache police, specific details "are unavailable at this time as it’s still an active investigation," though officials shared the arrest and charges "for the interest of the community."

What they're saying:

FOX 10 pushed the department on the private details. Spokesperson Ricardo Alvarado confirmed the chief is indeed the teen's uncle, but said the teen isn't getting special treatment. He said the department is sharing the exact same amount of information they would for any other ongoing case.

Map of the area:

Tribal police say further updates will be provided "as appropriate."