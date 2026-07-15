Arizona police chief vows to prosecute his own nephew 'to the fullest extent of the law' after gun 'incident'

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Parker Valley
15
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 4:45 PM MST, Yavapai County, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 4:30 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:30 PM MST until WED 6:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 4:30 PM MST, Graham County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 5:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:02 PM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:14 PM MST until WED 7:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, New River Mesa, West Pinal County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, North Phoenix/Glendale, Cave Creek/New River, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila Bend, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Deer Valley, San Carlos, Central Phoenix, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Aguila Valley, East Valley, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Advisory
from WED 3:23 PM MST until WED 6:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
until WED 5:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona police chief vows to prosecute his own nephew 'to the fullest extent of the law' after gun 'incident'

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 15, 2026 3:14 PM MST
Published July 15, 2026 3:14 PM MST
article

Anson Sneezy III (Courtesy: San Carlos Apache Police Department)

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old faces felony charges after an incident involving a gun on the San Carlos Apache Reservation.
    • The suspect was identified as Anson Sneezy III, who is the nephew of the San Carlos Apache tribal police chief.

PERIDOT, Ariz. - An 18-year-old man is facing a slew of felony charges after a firearm incident that triggered a heavy police response on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, and authorities have confirmed to FOX 10 that the suspect is the nephew of the tribal police chief.

What we know:

Anson Sneezy III was arrested and booked on multiple charges, including misuse of a firearm, possession of a stolen weapon and endangerment, after an isolated incident in the New Moonbase neighborhood. The arrest has cast a spotlight on the police department, prompting Police Chief Elliot Sneezy to issue a stern statement declaring that offenders will be prosecuted regardless of their family ties.

The incident unfolded in the Peridot District near U.S. Highway 70, about 115 miles east of Phoenix. San Carlos Apache Police officers swarmed the area and initially warned the public to avoid the neighborhood. Police officials confirmed that no injuries from gunfire were reported.

Chief speaks about his own nephew's arrest

In the wake of the arrest, Chief Sneezy released a statement emphasizing his department’s commitment to holding all offenders accountable, making no exception for his relative.

"We are committed to cracking down on crime in our communities," he said. "If you commit a crime, no matter who you are, you will be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Our officers will continue working tirelessly to keep the San Carlos Apache Tribe safe."

Featured

Arizona woman hit with staggering 46 charges after running down pedestrian, plowing car into home: cops
article

Arizona woman hit with staggering 46 charges after running down pedestrian, plowing car into home: cops

JUST IN: A whopping 46 charges were filed against 32-year-old Ashley Nosie after she allegedly mowed down a pedestrian and then drove straight into a home with children inside.

The younger Sneezy faces booking charges of misuse of a firearm, misconduct involving weapons, possession of a stolen weapon, endangerment, disorderly conduct, and threatening or intimidating.

What we don't know:

According to San Carlos Apache police, specific details "are unavailable at this time as it’s still an active investigation," though officials shared the arrest and charges "for the interest of the community."

What they're saying:

FOX 10 pushed the department on the private details. Spokesperson Ricardo Alvarado confirmed the chief is indeed the teen's uncle, but said the teen isn't getting special treatment. He said the department is sharing the exact same amount of information they would for any other ongoing case.

Map of the area:

Tribal police say further updates will be provided "as appropriate."

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the San Carlos Apache Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyArizonaNews