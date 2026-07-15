2 detained after man shot in Tempe

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The Brief A man is expected to survive after being shot on July 15 near McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard. Police say two men were detained in connection with the shooting.



Two people are in custody after police say a man was shot on July 15 in Tempe.

What we know:

Tempe police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between a man and a woman, and two other men near McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard.

"The man and woman had gone to the location and were in a verbal argument with one of the men," police said. "The second man then exited the residence and began shooting a firearm."

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The woman was not hurt.

When officers got to the scene, they detained the two men believed to be involved in the shooting.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. Police didn't release any other details on what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened: