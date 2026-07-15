Seen on TV: July 15
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Wednesday, July 15, 2026
TruWest Credit Union
Tatum Human Performance
- 17050 N. Thompson Peak Pwky, #105
- Scottsdale, AZ 85255
- https://www.thp.fit/
Jimmy's Hot Dogs
- 4022 E. Broadway Rd., # 101
- Phoenix, AZ 85040
- https://jimmyshotdogs.shop/
JCCON
Jonny's Tires
- 1937 E. Broadway Rd.
- Mesa, AZ 85204
- https://www.facebook.com/JonnysTires/