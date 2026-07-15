Seen on TV: July 15

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Wednesday, July 15, 2026

TruWest Credit Union

Tatum Human Performance

17050 N. Thompson Peak Pwky, #105

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

https://www.thp.fit/

Jimmy's Hot Dogs

4022 E. Broadway Rd., # 101

Phoenix, AZ 85040

https://jimmyshotdogs.shop/

JCCON

Jonny's Tires

1937 E. Broadway Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85204

https://www.facebook.com/JonnysTires/

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