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Seen on TV: July 15

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published July 15, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published July 15, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

TruWest Credit Union

Tatum Human Performance

Jimmy's Hot Dogs

JCCON

Jonny's Tires

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews