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Mesa Police search for Ford F-150 involved in fatal Memorial Day weekend hit-and-run

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 7, 2026 8:31 PM MST
Published July 7, 2026 8:31 PM MST
article

Mesa Police investigators are looking for a newer gray or silver Ford F-150 involved in a fatal shopping center collision on May 23 that killed 33-year-old Robert Hetrick.

The Brief

    • An East Mesa family is pleading for answers following a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed Robert Hetrick over Memorial Day weekend.
    • Mesa police are searching for a newer gray or silver Ford F-150 that fled the scene and was last spotted entering the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 60.
    • Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle or the incident is urged to contact the Mesa Police Department.

MESA, Ariz. - A family is begging for a break in a deadly hit-and-run case out of Mesa.

What they're saying:

"Robert was amazing. He should not be gone this soon," said Brenda, Robert Hetrick’s mother.

Hetrick’s loved ones remember him as an outgoing, loving man, a huge Green Bay Packers fan, and a joy to be around.

"His quirkiness made everybody laugh," Brenda said.

Those loved ones have been in mourning since Memorial Day weekend.

Related

Police release photo of truck connected to deadly Mesa hit-and-run
article

Police release photo of truck connected to deadly Mesa hit-and-run

On May 23, Mesa police say 33-year-old Robert Hetrick was riding his skateboard when he was hit and killed by a vehicle in a parking lot near Stapley Drive and Baseline Road.

According to Mesa Police, 33-year-old Hetrick was skateboarding in the parking lot of the Mesa Grand Shopping Center around 11 p.m. on May 23 when he was hit by a car.

"There were witnesses on scene who were attempting to provide life-saving efforts. Officers took over trying to provide life-saving efforts until the Mesa Fire Department arrived and attempted to save this individual," said Robert Katz, a public information officer for the Mesa Police Department.

"We were just thankful that somebody came to his aide and he wasn’t alone," Brenda said.

Sadly, Hetrick died from his injuries. The suspect fled the scene.

Dig deeper:

Mesa Police say the suspect vehicle headed west out of the parking lot onto Stapley Drive. The last known movements of this vehicle show it entering the U.S. 60 highway’s westbound lanes.

Police say they’re now hoping to find some sort of footage showing where it went next. A photo of that truck entering the roadway shows it is described as a newer Ford F-150, either gray or silver in color.

"All possible cameras, our real-time crime center, every kind of surveillance we can find is what we’re searching for," Katz said.

The truck is described as a gray or silver Ford F-150. Police say its unknown if the truck sustained any damage in the collision. (Mesa PD)

What you can do:

But police and Hetrick's family need the public’s help.

"Somebody has to know a family member, a friend who possibly went out to dinner, went to the movies, on the Saturday of Memorial weekend. We are very sure that they’re nervous, and we just want them to do the right thing," Brenda said.

Hetrick's family says they'd love to personally thank the bystanders who helped him before first responders arrived.

They also said they'd like to see more safety features added to the parking lot in the Mesa Grand Shopping Center, where they say they see cars zoom around across the lanes at higher speeds than are permitted in shopping center parking lots.

If you have any information regarding this hit-and-run, you're asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

Map of the area where the crash happened

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from Brenda, Robert Katz, the Mesa Police Department and past FOX 10 reporting.

Crime and Public SafetyMesaNews