Peoria Police execute search warrant at school district HQ amid teacher abuse probe

The Brief Peoria Police executed a search warrant at the Peoria School District administration center in connection to an investigation involving two former teachers. Former Centennial High School teachers Haley Beck and Angela Burlaka are accused of sexually abusing the same male student. Police have recommended charges against both former educators, and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office is currently reviewing the cases.



Yellow tape surrounded the Peoria School District administration center on July 6, as Peoria Police say they executed a search warrant in relation to cases involving two former teachers.

"I saw police officers just everywhere," said Peoria Unified governing board member and former president Heather Rooks.

The backstory:

Two former Centennial High School teachers, Haley Beck and Angela Burlaka, are accused of sexually abusing the same male student.

"These are kids that were preyed on by two teachers, and nobody did anything. Nobody," said Rooks.

The allegations against Beck, the sister of social media influencer Noah Beck, include sending thousands of texts, offering sex, and giving the student cash, drugs, and alcohol, while tampering with his grades. The second teacher, 25-year veteran Angela Burlaka, allegedly sent him explicit videos.

The board fired Beck, and Burlaka forfeited her teaching license. Police documents show witnesses claim the abuse was widely known.

Police have recommended charges against both ex-educators. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says it is still reviewing the cases.

Local perspective:

Some district parents say it is disheartening police had to obtain a search warrant.

"It seems like they're fighting the police every step of the way instead of cooperating with them," said Mia Ellis.

That includes Rooks, who says she was ousted as board president after calling for further investigation.

"What are we doing? Why are we not working with Peoria PD? Why are we not handing over what they are asking for?" Rooks said. "Do something. This should not have happened at all. That's my message to the district. The truth will come out."

What's next:

Peoria police say they cannot provide FOX 10 with more information on what specifically they are looking for, as this is an ongoing investigation. Authorities stated they could be at the location for several days.

Meanwhile, Peoria Unified officials have issued a statement that reads:

"The Peoria Unified School District is disappointed by the Peoria Police Department's decision to execute a second search warrant at the District Administration Center and Cholla Annex today, which closed district operations for the day and may affect operations in the days ahead. An extended closure would negatively impact the district's mission of educating the thousands of children it serves.

Since the execution of the first search warrant on May 28, 2026, the district has cooperated fully with the investigation — as it always has — through numerous written and verbal exchanges, providing available information and records, answering questions, offering to run additional searches and making district personnel available for further discussion.

The district was therefore surprised by today's action by the Peoria Police Department, which was carried out despite our ongoing cooperation and repeated offers of assistance. The district remains committed to working with the Peoria Police Department, renews its offer of full cooperation and looks forward to returning to its critical work of preparing for the start of the school year and educating children as soon as possible.

To clear up misinformation that is spreading on social media, no district employees or Governing Board members were taken into custody. The district reminds the media and the community that individual Governing Board members do not speak for the Peoria Unified School District or the Governing Board.

In order to approve its annual budget in accordance with ARS 15-905, the Peoria Unified School District Governing Board will hold its previously scheduled Regular Board meeting at 6 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, July 7, at Marshall Ranch Elementary School in the cafetorium. Marshall Ranch Elementary School is located at 12995 N. Marshall Ranch Drive in Glendale. Due to the change in location, the meeting will not be livestreamed, but it will be recorded and posted on the district’s website following the meeting.

A condensed agenda is available on the district’s website and is limited to items critical to the district's continued operations.

Our goal remains the same: fully cooperating with police, so they can complete their work as quickly as possible - so we can prepare every campus and classroom for a successful start to the new school year."