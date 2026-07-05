Westgate shooting hurts 5; remembering Zariah Dodd a year later | Nightly Roundup

article

From a shooting at Glendale's Westgate hurting five juveniles on the Fourth of July, to a walk to remember Zariah Dodd's murder a year ago, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Shooting at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District hurts 5

Featured article

2. Honor walk a year after Zariah Dodd's murder

Featured article

3. What is "Ozempic butt?"

Featured article

4. Man accidently shoots himself while driving in Glendale

Featured article

5. Sunnvale Fire sparks evacuations