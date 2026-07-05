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Westgate shooting hurts 5; remembering Zariah Dodd a year later | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published July 5, 2026 6:11 PM MST
Published July 5, 2026 6:11 PM MST
article

From a shooting at Glendale's Westgate hurting five juveniles on the Fourth of July, to a walk to remember Zariah Dodd's murder a year ago, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Shooting at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District hurts 5

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5 juveniles shot at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District, PD says
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5 juveniles shot at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District, PD says

Five juveniles were shot at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District on July 4 around 9 p.m. Police said their injuries aren't life-threatening.

2. Honor walk a year after Zariah Dodd's murder

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Phoenix community honors pregnant teen Zariah Dodd a year after murder
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Phoenix community honors pregnant teen Zariah Dodd a year after murder

Hundreds gathered at Marivue Park for a memorial walk honoring 16-year-old Zariah Dodd, who was found shot to death one year after vanishing on July 4, 2025.

3. What is "Ozempic butt?"

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Worried about 'Ozempic butt?' New drug could stop muscle loss tied to weight loss injections
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Worried about 'Ozempic butt?' New drug could stop muscle loss tied to weight loss injections

A new drug could help people taking GLP-1 obesity drugs avoid muscle loss that often accompanies rapid weight loss.

4. Man accidently shoots himself while driving in Glendale

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Driver accidentally shoots himself behind the wheel: Glendale PD
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Driver accidentally shoots himself behind the wheel: Glendale PD

A man is recovering after Glendale police say he accidentally shot himself while driving on the Fourth of July and managed to pull over at a nearby urgent care.

5. Sunnvale Fire sparks evacuations

Sunnvale Fire sparks evacuations; forward progress stopped
Sunnvale Fire sparks evacuations; forward progress stopped

Sunnvale Fire sparks evacuations; forward progress stopped

Officials are keeping track of several wildfires burning across Arizona, including one that caused families to evacuate near Dudleyville. The Department of Forestry and Fire Management says they stopped forward progress of the fire at about 5 acres.

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