Westgate shooting hurts 5; remembering Zariah Dodd a year later | Nightly Roundup

Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Globe/Miami, Deer Valley, Central La Paz, Northwest Valley, Parker Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, New River Mesa, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Kofa, Gila River Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, West Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, San Carlos, Yuma County, East Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Aguila Valley