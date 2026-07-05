Phoenix college student wins Guardian Law Group scholarship

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The Brief South Mountain Community College student Travis Vasquez has been selected as the first recipient of the Guardian Law Group Futures Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship provides a one-time check to support and encourage young individuals who have been impacted by the criminal justice system. Vasquez is currently pursuing a degree in communications while balancing his responsibilities as a student-athlete, employee, and college student.



In May, a FOX 10 report first highlighted a law firm's scholarship intended to help children impacted by the criminal justice system.

The scholarship's first recipient has now been selected, proving that with hard work and community support, it is possible to overcome challenges and come out on top.

Local perspective:

Travis Vasquez did not have an easy childhood.

"It was kind of hard growing up, but I didn't know my life was any different than any other kid that I was growing up with," Vasquez said.

Vasquez eventually ended up in foster care.

"My friends started to have different lives and it kind of gave me a realization of what I had going on in my situation. But I had neighbors and people that looked out after me," Vasquez said.

Neighbors like Joy Sulheim stepped in to provide stability.

"I have been helping Travis since he was like 6 years old. I met him in the neighborhood and me and several ladies were just helping the kids, and Travis was one of the kids," Sulheim said.

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Community support helped get Vasquez signed up for camps, into the Boys and Girls Club, and into basketball.

"I could just grab my ball, go to a hoop and forget about the reality I was going through for me. So basketball ended up being an outlet for me," Vasquez said.

Basketball served as an outlet that helped him get to where he is today as a first-generation college student and student-athlete at South Mountain Community College. His accomplishments have earned him this recognition.

"We're very, very proud to present you with the Guardian Law Group Futures Scholarship for 2026," an official said.

"I appreciate it, thank you," Vasquez replied.

Vasquez was selected for the Guardian Law Group Futures Scholarship, which awards a one-time $1,000 check to children impacted by the criminal justice system. Christian, the founder and lead attorney at Guardian Law Group, explained the purpose behind the financial assistance.

"This isn't a life-changing amount of money, but what we hope it is, is an encouragement to the recipient that they're going to understand their community has their back and give them the extra encouragement to move forward," Christian said.

Vasquez says the money will help him with everyday expenses like food and gas while he juggles college, work, and basketball.

"I'm super thankful for the opportunity and I feel like the scholarship's going to help me a lot," Vasquez said.

Sulheim expressed immense pride in his journey.

"I'm just so proud of how much he's accomplished and how much he's overcome and what an amazing guy he's grown up to be," Sulheim said.

Sulheim described Vasquez as positive and resilient, noting that this is only the beginning for him. Christian also expressed strong optimism for his future impact in Phoenix.

"You guys are going to be digging up this footage a decade from now when he's doing great things in Phoenix, and you're going to be like, 'Hey, this is Travis back in 2026 when he won a scholarship.' I honestly think this kid is going to do great, great things," Christian said.

‘Still a way to make it out’

Vasquez is currently pursuing a communications degree, hoping to use his experiences to inspire others facing similar challenges.

"You could go through hardships in life and go through certain things and there's still a way to make it out, and to be able to face adversity and still find a way to make it out on top," Vasquez said.