Arizona weather forecast: Warm Independence Day weekend in Phoenix

The Brief Extreme heat, rain, and dust are not expected to impact Independence Day weekend celebration plans around Arizona. Phoenix temperatures will dip slightly below normal to a mostly cloudy 105 degrees on Saturday. A warming trend begins Sunday with temperatures forecast to reach 110 degrees and hotter early next week as monsoon moisture returns.



Happy Independence Day! Good news when it comes to the weather – extreme heat, rain or dust should not impact celebration plans around the state.

What to Expect Today:

The forecast high slips to 105 on Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy, helping to keep the temperature slightly below normal in Phoenix. Fourth of July celebrations should be great, although warm. It will be dry, light winds, low humidity, and falling into the 90s during nighttime celebrations.

Tomorrow and Next Week:

Beginning Sunday, a more clear warm up begins. The forecast high hits 108 with a partly sunny sky. The high climbs to 110 and hotter starting early next week, but monsoonal moisture will also make a return. Storms will pick up in the east part of the state first, but may make their way to the Valley by late next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)