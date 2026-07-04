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Extreme Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tonopah Desert, Northwest Pinal County, Central Phoenix, San Carlos, Rio Verde/Salt River, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, North Phoenix/Glendale, Gila River Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Parker Valley, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, New River Mesa, Kofa, Deer Valley, Gila Bend, East Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Yuma County, Cave Creek/New River, Globe/Miami, Central La Paz, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley
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Extreme Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells

Arizona weather forecast: Warm Independence Day weekend in Phoenix

By  and 
FOX 10 Phoenix
Weather Forecast
Published July 4, 2026 2:32 PM MST
Published July 4, 2026 2:32 PM MST
Morning Weather Forecast -7/4/26
Morning Weather Forecast -7/4/26

Morning Weather Forecast -7/4/26

Happy Fourth of July! It's going to be a warm evening while celebrating Independence Day and watching fireworks in the Valley.

The Brief

    • Extreme heat, rain, and dust are not expected to impact Independence Day weekend celebration plans around Arizona.
    • Phoenix temperatures will dip slightly below normal to a mostly cloudy 105 degrees on Saturday.
    • A warming trend begins Sunday with temperatures forecast to reach 110 degrees and hotter early next week as monsoon moisture returns.

PHOENIX - Happy Independence Day! Good news when it comes to the weather – extreme heat, rain or dust should not impact celebration plans around the state.

What to Expect Today:

The forecast high slips to 105 on Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy, helping to keep the temperature slightly below normal in Phoenix. Fourth of July celebrations should be great, although warm. It will be dry, light winds, low humidity, and falling into the 90s during nighttime celebrations.

Tomorrow and Next Week:

Beginning Sunday, a more clear warm up begins. The forecast high hits 108 with a partly sunny sky. The high climbs to 110 and hotter starting early next week, but monsoonal moisture will also make a return. Storms will pick up in the east part of the state first, but may make their way to the Valley by late next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

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Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

tomorrow

rainfall

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

  • Get person into shade or cool location.
  • Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.
  • Sip cool water if person is alert.
  • For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.
  • *If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

  • Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.
  • Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.
  • Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

  • Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).
  • Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.
  • Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.
  • Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings.
  • Find a cooling center/hydration station.
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day).
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day.
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside.
  • Check the UV Index.
  • Check the heat risk map.

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

The Source: Information for this article was gathered by the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

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