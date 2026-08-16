Arizona's first dog café opens in Phoenix offering coffee and adoptable pups

The Brief Stray Café, Arizona's first and only dog café, has officially opened its doors in Central Phoenix. The café partners with local rescue organizations to host adoptable dogs in an open environment where visitors can interact with them. Guests can enjoy coffee and play with the dogs, with online reservations recommended due to space availability.



You might have heard of cat cafés, but dog lovers, this one is for you. Arizona’s first and only dog café has officially opened its doors.

What we know:

Stray Café just opened in Phoenix. Visitors can grab a cup of coffee, hang out with adorable rescue pups, and maybe even head home with a new furry best friend.

What Visitors Are Saying:

"I didn’t think I was here to adopt a dog, but I’m this close to adopting a dog honestly," Chelsie Miller said.

Spoiler alert, she adopted the dog.

"I fell in love with a dog that looks like one of my dogs that recently passed away. Actually, she passed away a year ago to this month, and she looks like her twin and I don’t know – the dog gods are lining it up for me," Miller said.

One quick visit to Stray Café and Miller found her newest family member.

"This is Ginger Spice and I just found out she’s named after the Spice Girls which I love as well," Miller said. "She’s just so calm and sweet. Her ears! How do you ignore those ears?"

Big picture view:

"The goal is to unite the community and rescues through the Valley to help get dogs adopted," Stray Café co-founder Jamie Benfield said.

To keep the lounge full of adoptable pups, the café is teaming up with local rescues, including Cruz’s Crusaders.

"When she was like, ‘Do you wanna be a rescue partner?’ I was like sign me up," Cruz’s Crusaders owner, Andrea Smith, said. "Because events are hard. Dragging equipment, dogs, volunteers, space, and it just keeps them cooped up. But this, they get to be open and out and running, interacting with people."

"We partner with them and all they have to do is bring the dogs. They show up with the dogs, and we’re good to go," Stray Café co-founder Matthew Meagher said.

Dig deeper:

"I am originally a dog mom. I’ve become a cat mom now and I love my cats. But I just think dogs are a little more interactive. Cat cafés are amazing, and it’s a very calm space to go, but here it’s a little more interactive. You want to play around with them," Miller said.

It is a win for everyone. Customers get their caffeine and puppy fix, and while visitors do not have to adopt, the dogs get a better shot at finding a forever home.

"You want these dogs to find a good home, regardless of if it’s you or not. So to me, this is just such a great idea, and it’s well overdue," Miller said.

What you can do:

The co-founders of the café recommend reserving a spot online in advance. However, walk-ins are welcome if space allows. For more information, click here.