Boxer accused of killing toddler, abusing 1-year-old child in Mesa

The Brief Mesa Police arrested Kishawn Porter, a 23-year-old boxer, in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy. Fire crews responded to a call early Tuesday near Mesa Drive and Brown Road, where doctors later found suspicious internal injuries and severe bruising on the toddler. Porter faces charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse, along with additional allegations of abusing his own 1-year-old child.



A 23-year-old boxer is accused of killing a toddler and abusing another child, according to Mesa Police.

What we know:

Mesa Fire responded to a call for a child in distress at an apartment near Country Club Drive and Brown Road at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. The two-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

"Doctors observed suspicious bruising on the boy’s body and advised Mesa police," fire crews said. Police said the toddler was hit and punched, which caused several internal injuries.

Detectives began investigating and found evidence to identify Kishawn Porter as a suspect. Porter was arrested later in the day on Sept. 29 at his home in connection with the death of the two-year-old.

"Autopsy that was conducted today," a prosecutor said during Porter's court appearance on Sept. 30. "There were severe internal injuries, including healing and acute rib fractures, a lacerated liver, a lacerated stomach, torn blood vessels in the intestines and a transection of the pancreas."

He was booked into jail for felony child abuse, according to police.

After the autopsy was conducted, police said Porter now faces charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse ending in death.

Dig deeper:

Porter is also accused of physically abusing his own one-year-old child.

Prosecutors say he has an extensive and violent juvenile record. A judge set bond at $1.5 million.

Map of the area where police responded to the call.