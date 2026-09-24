Phoenix dad attacks killer in chaotic courtroom video after spotting him laughing: 'He lost it'

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The Brief A grieving Phoenix father was arrested after attacking his son-in-law's killer inside a Maricopa County courtroom during a sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Defense attorneys said Alberto Sanchez, 55, snapped after seeing the murderer snickering at the defense table following an emotional victim impact statement. A judge acknowledged the father's grief and released him on his own recognizance despite condemning the courtroom violence, which was caught on camera.



A grieving Phoenix father was arrested inside a Maricopa County courtroom Wednesday after lashing out and punching the man convicted of murdering his son-in-law during a tense sentencing hearing.

What we know:

Alberto Ontiveros Sanchez, 55, lunged at Abel Uribe inside a courtroom at the South Court Tower on Madison Street around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 22. Uribe was in court to be sentenced to life in prison for the 2022 murder of Sanchez’s 27-year-old son-in-law, David Navidad-Parra.

David Navidad-Parra, who was a U.S. Army Captain, was found shot dead on Dec. 16, 2022, in the area of 43rd Avenue and McDowell. (Maricopa County Superior Court)

According to court records, Sanchez had just finished delivering an emotional address to the court from the podium. As he walked back toward the gallery, he turned, charged the defense table and struck the handcuffed and leg-chained defendant four to five times in the back of the head with a closed fist. The sudden outburst caused widespread commotion, forcing the judge to clear the courtroom and halt proceedings in a wild moment caught on courtroom video.

Alberto Ontiveros Sanchez (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The victim becomes a suspect

What they're saying:

During an initial court appearance following the melee, Sanchez's defense attorney explained that the father "lost it" after seeing Uribe "laughing and snickering" at the defense table. Defense counsel emphasized that Sanchez has no prior criminal history, has lived in the country legally for over 30 years and works full-time to support his children and grandchildren. "He's been a model citizen for his entire life," Sanchez's lawyer said.

The judge acknowledged the overwhelming grief without condoning what came next. "I personally can't imagine the emotions that you must have been feeling today, but we cannot tolerate that kind of conduct in court," she said. Sanchez was later released on his own recognizance.

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The backstory:

The courtroom punch marks the latest tragic chapter in a case that began in December 2022. Phoenix Police say Navidad-Parra disappeared while giving Uribe a test drive during a private sale of Sanchez's vehicle on West Coronado Road. His body was later found with a gunshot wound, and his stolen vehicle was found burned in Glendale. Uribe ultimately pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the killing.