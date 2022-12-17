Suspect wanted after Phoenix car sale turns deadly, police say

Phoenix police are looking for a killer after a car sale turned deadly on Friday night.

Officers found the body of 27-year-old David Navidad-Parra lying on the ground near 43rd Avenue and McDowell at around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 16. He had been shot to death.

The 27-year-old had been reported missing earlier that night after he was last seen giving a man a test drive of his vehicle during a car sale, police said.

Meanwhile, Glendale first responders responded to a car fire near 91st Avenue and Rose Lane early Saturday morning.

"Preliminary information suggests the found vehicle was involved in the homicide investigation," police said.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

