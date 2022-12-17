Man dead, suspect on the loose after Glendale shooting

A man is dead and his killer is on the loose after a shooting broke out in Glendale overnight.

Police said they were alerted to "several shot spotter activations" near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers were directed to the backyard of a nearby home and found an unresponsive man who had been shot.

The victim, who was not identified, died from his injuries at the hospital.

An investigation revealed that the man had been in an argument with the suspect, and the suspect eventually opened fire.

The shooter fled before police came. An investigation is ongoing.

