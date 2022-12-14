Amazon warehouse shooting in Chandler leaves suspect dead, 1 injured

Police say a suspect is dead and another person is injured following a shooting at an Amazon facility in Chandler.

According to Chandler Police, the shooting happened at around 9: 30 a.m. on Dec. 14 at the Amazon Flex Warehouse located near McQueen and Queen Creek Roads.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the male suspect dead in the parking lot. Another person, identified as an Amazon contract worker, was found shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive.

A third person involved in the shooting, also an Amazon contract worker, returned fire at the suspect, police said. That contract worker was not hurt.

No identities were released. The suspect is not an Amazon employee.

"I just heard popping, four or five pops, then went into a co-worker's car and then took off, and then we parked for a minute, then we started hearing more shots," an Amazon employee told FOX 10.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and was not an active shooter situation.