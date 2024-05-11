Northern Lights light up Arizona skies; 3 'Gilbert Goons' accept plea deals | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From an Arizona astrophotographer capturing the stunning images of the Northern Lights to three alleged Gilbert Goons taking plea deals, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 11, 2024.
1. Arizona astrophotographer captures Northern Lights show
Arizona-based astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has been working to capture images of the Northern Lights that could be visible all the way in Arizona this weekend due to increased solar activity.
2. Police search for hit-and-run suspect near Papago Park
A pedestrian died after being struck by two vehicles near Papago Amphitheater. Police are searching for the driver of the first vehicle who fled in a hit-and-run.
3. 3 alleged members of the Gilbert Goons accept plea deals
Three alleged members of the Gilbert Goons criminal street gang have accepted plea deals in assault cases stemming from cases in the east Valley.
4. McDonald's plans $5 meal deals
McDonald's is reportedly introducing a $5 meal deal in an effort to attract customers deterred by recent price increases.
5. Wildfire seen near Interstate 17
Wildfire west of Interstate 17 burns roughly 30 acres near Anthem.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/11/24
Clear skies and a high of 95°F expected on Saturday.