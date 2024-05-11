Expand / Collapse search

Northern Lights light up Arizona skies; 3 'Gilbert Goons' accept plea deals | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  May 11, 2024 7:45pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From an Arizona astrophotographer capturing the stunning images of the Northern Lights to three alleged Gilbert Goons taking plea deals, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 11, 2024.

1. Arizona astrophotographer captures Northern Lights show

Featured

Arizona photographer captures rare Northern Lights occurrence in U.S. southwest
article

Arizona photographer captures rare Northern Lights occurrence in U.S. southwest

Arizona-based astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has been working to capture images of the Northern Lights that could be visible all the way in Arizona this weekend due to increased solar activity.

2. Police search for hit-and-run suspect near Papago Park

Featured

Police search for hit-and-run suspect after 1 person was killed near Papago Amphitheater
article

Police search for hit-and-run suspect after 1 person was killed near Papago Amphitheater

A pedestrian died after being struck by two vehicles near Papago Amphitheater. Police are searching for the driver of the first vehicle who fled in a hit-and-run.

3. 3 alleged members of the Gilbert Goons accept plea deals

Featured

Plea deals reported for 3 alleged Gilbert Goons members
article

Plea deals reported for 3 alleged Gilbert Goons members

Three alleged members of the Gilbert Goons criminal street gang have accepted plea deals in assault cases stemming from cases in the east Valley.

4. McDonald's plans $5 meal deals

Featured

Reports: McDonald's planning $5 meal deal to win back customers
article

Reports: McDonald's planning $5 meal deal to win back customers

McDonald's is reportedly introducing a $5 meal deal in an effort to attract customers deterred by recent price increases.

5. Wildfire seen near Interstate 17

Featured

Wildfire seen from Interstate 17 burns nearly 30 acres
article

Wildfire seen from Interstate 17 burns nearly 30 acres

Wildfire west of Interstate 17 burns roughly 30 acres near Anthem.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/11/24

Clear skies and a high of 95°F expected on Saturday.