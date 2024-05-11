Northern Lights light up Arizona skies; 3 'Gilbert Goons' accept plea deals | Nightly Roundup

From an Arizona astrophotographer capturing the stunning images of the Northern Lights to three alleged Gilbert Goons taking plea deals, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 11, 2024.

1. Arizona astrophotographer captures Northern Lights show

Featured article

2. Police search for hit-and-run suspect near Papago Park

Featured article

3. 3 alleged members of the Gilbert Goons accept plea deals

Featured article

4. McDonald's plans $5 meal deals

Featured article

5. Wildfire seen near Interstate 17

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight