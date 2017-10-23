Pizza Hut to close 500 dine-in locations across U.S.
Pizza Hut has announced that they will be closing hundreds of their dine-in locations across the country.
Yum! Chick-Fil-A mac and cheese coming to select cities across the U.S.
Get ready to add more cheese to the already delicious and popular menu at Chick-fil-A.
McDonald's employee fired for allegedly refusing to serve paramedics, or 'anyone with a badge'
An employee at a McDonald's restaurant in Florida has been fired after reportedly refusing to serve a pair of paramedics, allegedly over the worker's reluctance to serve "anyone with a badge."
2019 Xtreme Eating list recognizes unhealthiest dishes at chain restaurants
These foods are extreme…ly out of touch with recent studies of what people should be eating.
International Beer Day at Pedal Haus Brewery
FOX 10's Renee Nelson checks out Pedal Haus Brewery in Tempe near Ash Ave. and University Drive. https://pedalhausbrewery.com
Fox Restaurant Concepts sold to The Cheesecake Factory
The Valley-based company behind popular restaurants like Culinary Dropout, North Italia, and Flower Child has been sold to The Cheesecake Factory.
Hangar Cafe at Chandler Airport
FOX 10's Ty Brennan checks out a restaurant inside the Chandler Municipal Airport near McQueen and Germann roads.
Provision Coffee Bar
FOX 10's Ty Brennan is making drinks at Provision Coffee Bar near 32nd St. and Campbell in Phoenix. It's part coffee roaster, part cocktail bar. https://provisioncoffee.com
Trapp Haus BBQ competes on Food Network's BBQ Brawl
We know Phil Johnson makes award-winning BBQ and soon the rest of the country will too. The local grill master and owner of Trapp Haus is competing on the Food Network's BBQ Brawl on August 1. https://trapphausbbq.com
Jerry's Restaurant in Phoenix closes its doors after more than 50 years
A popular Phoenix staple known for its comfort food and right-at-home meals is closing its doors after more than 50 years, and loyal customers are sad to see it go.
Cory's Corner: TSA workers fed during government shutdown at Sky Harbor
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey visits Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport where a group of restaurants are feeding TSA workers for free every Thursday during the partial government shutdown.
LAST ORDER? Some ZTejas locations in Phoenix closing
The restaurant is well known for its Southwestern cuisine, but is ZTejas saying goodbye to the Valley? FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.