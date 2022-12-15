Teen and his mother killed in north Phoenix apartment shooting, police say

A shooting at an apartment near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane left a teenager and his mother dead, police said.

Phoenix officers were called to the apartment on a welfare check just after 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 and discovered the body of 17-year-old Gunther Saline, who had been shot.

Saline was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found a woman who had been shot. She was hospitalized in critical condition where she later died. She has been identified as 37-year-old Christina Marie Watson, Saline's mother.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

More Arizona headlines