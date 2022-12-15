Teenager hit, killed by suspected impaired driver in west Phoenix: police

Police have identified a teenage boy who was hit and killed by a car Wednesday night at a west Phoenix intersection.

According to Phoenix Police, Pascal Asukulu, 17, was in the roadway at 57th Avenue and Thomas Road just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 14 when he was hit by a car.

Asukulu was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.

The driver stayed at the scene after the crash.

"Impairment is believed to be a factor," Sgt. Robert Scherer said.

No further details have been released.